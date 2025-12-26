This Fast Food Menu Option Has the Highest Number of Plastic Chemicals, According to Experts Is your favorite menu item on the list? By Lauren Wellbank Updated Dec. 26 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Ashely Green/Unsplash

Fast food is a popular option for a lot of people. Not only is it usually more affordable than many sit-down restaurants, but as the name implies, it can usually be whipped up in a hurry for those who are looking to grab something quick to eat between errands, on the road as they travel, or even as a good dinner option that won't require too much time or labor. However, researchers say that some fast food diners may be getting more than a side of fries with their order.

That's all thanks to a group of chemicals commonly referred to as phthalates, which can enter foods through contact with plastic. According to the researchers, some fast foods have notoriously higher levels of plastic chemicals and microplastics than others, and they are spreading the word through a database which tracks which fast foods have highest concentration of plastic chemicals in them. You can find out if your go-to fast food item made the list below.

Source: Brian Chan/Unsplash

Which fast foods have the highest number of plastic chemicals in them?

The online database PlasticList has an ongoing count of consumer products from different companies and brands, and the level of different plastics and chemicals that are found in each item. It looks like Newsweek used this list to specifically track the levels of plastics found in the fast food items that were surveyed, naming the Cantina Chicken Burrito from Taco Bell in the top spot. According to them, the meal had at least 14,000 nanograms of di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP) per serving.

The chicken also tested high for dimethyl phthalate (DMP) and additional findings, like ink, adhesives, wax, and other items. In second place, Newsweek named McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese. The beloved burger was positive for high levels of diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) (which came in higher than 72 percent of the other items in the database) as well as higher levels of bis(2-ethylhexyl) terephthalate (DEHT), which clocked in at 406,020 nanograms per serving.

Source: Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

What's so bad about plastic chemicals?

Before anyone swears off their favorite fast food items because of this list, it's important to note that there are people who would argue that fast food is generally bad for you for a plethora of reasons that don't include plastic chemicals, which can be found in high levels in other types of foods as well. That being said, experts say there is cause for alarm when it comes to the amount of plastic and plastic chemicals we are consuming as a whole.

According to Consumer Reports, plastics can harm your health in a variety of ways, especially as they disrupt your endocrine system, which is responsible for controlling your hormones. These disruptions are believed to cause several different types of diseases and disorders, which include metabolic disorders, neurodevelopmental problems, and trouble with reproduction. Of course, then there are the unknowns. Scientists don't truly know the full effects of long-term plastic chemical exposure yet.