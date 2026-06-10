"Hannah Montana’s" Emily Osment Gives Fans an Update on Her New Activism Gig The actress has fallen in love with her latest role. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 10 2026, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: emilyosment/Instagram.com

Television fans may recognize Emily Osment from her roles in hit series like Hannah Montana, Young Sheldon, and Mom. However, the actress took on one of her most important parts ever at the end of 2025: Activist. The very vocal human rights activist joined the American Rivers board to help keep U.S. waterways protected, helping to ensure the ongoing safety of the drinking water that Americans and animals rely on across the country. This role is a personal one for Osment, according to her posts.

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The 33-year-old has been using her social media account to keep her fans updated about the work she's doing, both with the non-profit and as she uses her platform to decry anti-human rights groups like ICE. Now, she continues to share why American Rivers and the group's mission are so important to her on a personal level, and how her involvement has already changed her day-to-day life in the best way. Keep reading to learn more about Emily Osment's position on the American Rivers Board.

Source: Jim Fang/Unsplash

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Emily Osment has joined the American Rivers Board.

On Nov. 25, 2025, Osment shared a post from American Rivers that featured a list of the group's new board members. "I’ve spent my whole life doing everything I can to be near water and saying yes to every adventure that brings me closer to it," she began her caption on the post, noting that she's always been outdoorsy, and that has helped her to meet some amazing people throughout her life. It's not just a love of nature that sparked Osment's interest, though.

According to her post, she has a specific affinity for rivers, and she wanted to do what she could to protect them, especially in a time when "the world looks bleak." She closed her post by issuing a call to action and asking her followers to join her in protecting the country's wild waterways, specifically the "at-risk" Colorado River, which she wrote was shrinking due to climate change and overuse by humans who tap into the river for drinking water and agricultural uses.

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Osment is still loving her volunteer gig with American Rivers.

On June 10, 2026, the actress posted an update on Instagram, telling her followers how she's spent all of her free time on the water since joining the board, and she's learned all about the country's wild rivers. Her fans jumped into the comments to celebrate her dedication. "Amazing to see leaders making change," one person wrote. Another person called her a hero, and reaffirmed the importance of protecting our country's water, demanding that we hold corporations accountable for pollution.