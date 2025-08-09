Woman Tests Emergency Water From 70 Years Ago — People Say It’s Safer Than What We Drink Today

Nicole DiSanto’s social media is a treasure trove of similar videos where she explores historical items, and this water test stood out.

Historical items often give us a fascinating glimpse into the past, revealing how people lived, worked, and survived in different eras. They also remind us of how much the world has changed in the past several decades. Highlighting one such historic find, a woman named Nicole DiSanto, who goes by the username @mrs.fallout on Instagram, went viral across the internet earlier this year after she decided to open and taste a 70-year-old can of emergency drinking water. The vintage can was originally issued for use in fallout shelters and has sparked widespread fascination online after she revealed the results.

A representative image of an emergency drinking water can. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Years)

Dating back to the 1950s, the water can was originally manufactured by Royal Crown Cola and is one of many vintage treasures DiSanto has collected throughout the years. She collected the products by digging through old estates, browsing online listings, or exploring weekend flea markets. As reported by Newsweek, her collection includes rare emergency rations, military meals, and more. After opening the decades-old water can, DiSanto did a litmus test to determine the water’s condition, which revealed that the water was nearly free of any kind of contaminants. Only mild alkalinity and traces of carbonate were detected.

Screenshots of an emergency drinking water can from the 1950s. (Image Source: Instagram | @mrs.fallout)

The woman then poured the water into a mug to taste it. In the caption of the video, DiSanto also revealed, "Working on setting up the microphone I bought last year to get super up close and personal with these canned foods and waters. Should be ready for the first of those videos in a month or so. Stay tuned." As the video went viral, the internet was both horrified and intrigued by her discovery. One Instagram user, @countrygirl7451, took to the comment section and claimed, "It's probably safer to drink than the water we have these days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Fallout👩‍🔧 (@mrs.fallout)

Speaking of the company, Royal Crown Cola, it had a humble beginning in Columbus, Georgia. It was established by a pharmacist named Claud A. Hatcher, who was trying to create bottled drinks for his family's grocery store. The company also made history by introducing the world’s first diet soft drink, launching Diet Rite in 1958. This was followed by RC 100, a caffeine-free alternative that redefined the soda market, as reported by Mashed. You can also find an RC Cola Museum at the Rivermarket Antiques on Hamilton Road. The museum reportedly opened in 2019 and has been a hit with the visitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Fallout👩‍🔧 (@mrs.fallout)

Meanwhile, DiSanto's social media page is filled with similar videos, with one of them showing her opening a 60-year-old survival chocolate can. As she opened it, she revealed that it smelled pretty good, but the taste of it was not very pleasant. In the caption of her video, the Instagram user warned, "As always, you should never eat expired food for safety." On the inside of the can, we can also spot the name of the manufacturer. It was manufactured by Wilbur Chocolate Company. Almost all of DiSanto's videos on her social media platforms have gained thousands of views, likes, comments, and shares.

