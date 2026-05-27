Passengers Flying Into the U.S. From Certain Countries Now Subject to Ebola Screenings Passengers will be funneled through three different airports. By Lauren Wellbank Updated May 27 2026, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Phil Mosley/Unsplash

The 2026 Ebola outbreak reached a new milestone in May, when U.S. officials announced that they would be adding Ebola screenings to select American airports in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading. The news was announced by federal officials, who said that they would be requiring passengers traveling through certain regions to be funneled to one of three airports in order to be screened for signs of the illness. This will require a multifaceted approach, including a physical exam.

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Those who appear to have Ebola-related symptoms will be forced to undergo much more significant exams, while those who do not have symptoms will be given next steps on monitoring. The decision comes as the 2026 outbreak approaches the unfortunate milestone of becoming the deadliest Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 900 suspected cases of the virus documented and hundreds of lives lost. Keep reading to learn more about this strain of the virus and why it has everyone scared.

Source: CDC/Unsplash

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U.S. airports issue Ebola screening processes.

On May 27, 2026, federal authorities announced the expansion of the Ebola screening program for those who have been to South Sudan, Uganda, or the Congo in the past 21 days. As of Wednesday, The Hill reports that these passengers will need to enter the U.S. through George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. From there, they will be asked to fill out a detailed questionnaire about their travels.

And while they will be asked to self-report symptoms, they will also be screened by health officials who will be on the lookout for Ebola symptoms, which include a fever. Those who are symptom-free will be educated on how to monitor their own health throughout the contagion period, which will include what to do if they eventually test positive. The Hill says that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also be sharing their info with their local health departments.

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Health Alert: Worldwide Caution – Updated Public Health Arrival Restrictions and Enhanced Ebola Screening – May 22, 2026

Event: U.S.-bound American citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan… pic.twitter.com/HV2dsbAwYQ — TravelGov (@TravelGov) May 22, 2026

Those who appear symptomatic will undergo additional testing, which could end with them being transported to a nearby hospital, where they will receive medical care while under quarantine. The reason the U.S. is taking a firm stance on this outbreak is likely because of how hard to treat and control the Bundibugyo, which was responsible for more than 900 suspected cases and 223 deaths. There is no vaccination or treatment for this strain, which makes it especially worrisome for health officials.

What are the Ebola travel restrictions?