Just How Much Does the U.S. Need To Worry About the 2026 Ebola Outbreak? The outbreak involves a strain with no known treatment or vaccine. By Lauren Wellbank Updated May 21 2026, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: National Institute of Allergy and INfectious Diseases/Unsplash

America definitely has a bit of pandemic fatigue after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. As such, every viral outbreak that spreads seems to trigger a panic response from people around the U.S. due to the stress, anxiety, and losses experienced during that time. That's why it comes as no surprise that so many people are worried about the viral outbreak happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, especially with the speed at which it seems to be spreading throughout the region.

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Now, people are asking whether or not Ebola will spread to the U.S. The good news is that some of the top minds in international health are working on this outbreak and working to not only contain it, but also to establish the strain of the virus and to determine what the treatment plan will be for those infected. The bad news is that they think that the strain is one that has no known treatment and no existing vaccine options to protect those who haven't been infected yet.

Source: Patrick Assale/Unsplash

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Is there an Ebola outbreak in the USA in 2026?

In 1995, the film Outbreak documented what a fictional version of Ebola could potentially lead to if there were an outbreak within the U.S. The thriller definitely paints a terrifying picture of what could happen, especially if the response to the outbreak is not fast and robust enough to contain the initial patients. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like life is imitating art, and the likelihood of a U.S. Ebola outbreak seems low as of the time of publication.

That being said, there has been one American who has tested positive for Ebola since the 2026 outbreak. According to CNN, the symptomatic person has been sent to Berlin for treatment and observation, and they remain in stable condition. The six high-risk contacts of that patient are also being sent to Europe, where they will be quarantined and observed until the incubation period has ended. But again, there are no known cases of Ebola on U.S. soil as of right now.

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"Early on Sunday, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over an epidemic of #Ebola disease in the #DRC and #Uganda.



This is the first time a Director-General has declared a PHEIC before convening an Emergency Committee.



I did not do this lightly.



I did… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 19, 2026

Officials say they are dealing with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which has no known treatment or vaccine. CNN says that this outbreak has taken the lives of 148 people as of May 20, 2026, with an estimated 575 cases waiting to be confirmed.

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How will the World Cup be impacted by the World Cup?

The U.S. is set to host a portion of the World Cup in 2026, which will bring athletes from all over the world to our country. And while the Ebola outbreak could very well be under control by that time, it's already sending ripple effects through the world, including in the Congo, where ESPN says that officials have cancelled a pre-planned training camp out of an abundance of caution.