Drunk Elephant’s Controversy: Why Did the Popular Skincare Company Lose Its Cult Following?

Some brands seemingly blow up out of nowhere, land in hot water for one thing or another, and effectively disappear — and Drunk Elephant is one of them. The skincare brand, which debuted in 2012, has been touted by big names in the skincare world such as "skinfluencer" Hyram Yarbro and Vogue's Beauty Commerce Editor, Kiana Murden. But it's since dropped off the map, because of various controversies.

But if you aren't aware of what happened, here is the Drunk Elephant controversy, explained.