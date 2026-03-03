Third-Party Testing Reveals Possible Salmonella Contamination in Dog Treats, Prompting Recall The recalled treats were sold in five different states. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 3 2026, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Okeykat/Unsplash

Pet parents know just how important it is for their dogs to have a well-balanced diet and get plenty of exercise. But, just as important as fulfilling those basic needs, ensuring your dog also feels loved and cared for is also a high priority. As such, many people opt to buy their dogs special treats that they can dole out as part of their behavioral training, or when they want to give their dog something a little special that they know is also safe for them to eat.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a recall from one Florida-based dog treat maker who says that it has decided to pull a single lot of dog treats from shelves due to possible Salmonella contamination. The possible problem was detected by a third-party testing company, which alerted the manufacturer to the issue. You can keep reading to learn more about the recall, including what you need to know in order to keep your pooch safe if you have these at home.

A Florida-based company has issued a recall of its dog treats.

The FDA shared a copy of the recall issued by Elite Treats, LLC. on Feb. 24, 2026, which was the same day that the company issued the recall. According to the statement on the FDA's website, the company decided to recall its "Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs," which were sold in 6-ounce black and gold bags, after testing showed that other "related" products that hadn't yet been released had tested positive for the pathogen. Recalled items feature lot number 24045 and expire 04/2027.

The FDA says that these packages were sold in multiple states, including: Florida

Alabama

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina According to the FDA, anyone who has purchased the treats should stop using them at once and then dispose of them in a way that will prevent pets, children, and wildlife from possibly accessing the treats and eating them. Then, the agency says you should sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the treats before thoroughly washing your own hands.

If you are interested in getting a refund for your purchase, the FDA says you should reach out to the company directly by calling them during regular business hours at 561-901-5310 or by emailing elite.treats@yahoo.com.

Salmonella recall of Florida firm’s dog treats that also went to the Carolinas https://t.co/UZlATJV2FY — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 1, 2026

What happens to animals who eat foods contaminated with Salmonella?

According to PetMD, when dogs eat contaminated foods, Salmonella can infect their gastrointestinal tract, causing a condition known as salmonellosis. While it's rare and usually only affects dogs with weakened immune systems, it can cause unpleasant symptoms in some dogs. However, there are different strains of Salmonella that can cause more noticeable issues, including diarrhea that can become so severe it causes dehydration and eventually death.