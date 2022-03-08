Sustainable Coastlines Hawai'i on What They Want Beachgoers to Know (Exclusive)

GM: What are a few things beachgoers can do to limit their impact, and what are a few things beachgoers might not realize is damaging our coastlines?

MM: We love cleaning beaches, but we don't want to be doing it forever. Whether you are at the beach, park, or trail, pick up a few pieces of plastic and see if you find anything you use in your everyday life. If yes, think "how can I use less?". Plus, you never know who is watching you. While cleaning, you could inspire someone else to take action and kickstart their sustainability journey!

What we noticed since our inception over a decade ago is that it is not so much about what we do at the beach to care for coastlines and waterways, it's more about what we do at home. Plastic is just one issue in a broader environmental crisis, but knowing this can be a little overwhelming. Take it one step at a time (and start small!), continue to see where you can improve, support businesses and public officials that put people and the planet over profit, and encourage your friends, family, and community to do the same! These are very general ideas, and if you need help getting started with more specifics, we encourage you to reach out to us! Keep an eye out for our new Resources Hub coming to our website soon too for more tools and ideas on how to take action.