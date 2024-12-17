Crocs May Be Facing a Class Action Lawsuit Over Claims About Its “Patented” Materials This wouldn't be the first time the company ended up in court over claims about their products. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 17 2024, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Haberdoedas/Unsplash

The makers of the popular plastic Crocs shoes face potential legal action over claims about the product. A group of attorneys has alleged the brand may have been dishonest in their advertising and are taking on clients wishing to join the class action suit.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Crocs has faced a class action lawsuit regarding its materials. Keep reading to find out exactly where the Crocs class action lawsuit stands, including what you need to do if you want to get involved.

Source: 1MilliDollars/Unsplash

Is there a class action lawsuit against Crocs?

The Merchant Law Group LLP is still in the early stages of its proposal to sue Crocs, Inc. The issue at hand is that Crocs claims its shoes are made using "special Patented Closed Cell Resin (PCCR)." Instead, lawyers say that the company has been using a non-patented material since 2003, meaning they've been duping customers for over two decades.

The law firm's post about the proposed suit indicates it is still in the preliminary stages. It doesn't seem like they've finished collecting plaintiffs before filing their official paperwork. It is also currently unclear what damages the plaintiffs seek. But, it stands to reason that this class action suit will be like most, and nobody will be required to pay the attorney's office unless a settlement is reached.

Crocs is facing a separate class action lawsuit about different material claims.

Unfortunately for Crocs, another class action lawsuit has picked up steam. In April 2024, the Top Class Actions website posted an update about the shoe manufacturer, claiming that an attempt to throw an existing case out of court had been denied by a judge. The case? A group of customers are crying foul over the claims that the shoes are made from materials that will not shrink.

Instead, customers say this qualifies as false advertising, alleging the shoes will shrink under several circumstances, including when exposed to heat and sunlight. This lawsuit has been in the works since before summer 2022, which is partially why a judge seemed to think too much time had passed to throw the case out.