Home > Big Impact > Business A Walmart Class Action Lawsuit Accuses the Grocery Giant of Overcharging and More A class action lawsuit accuses Walmart of overcharging for weighted groceries and sale items. Read on to find out if you're entitled to compensation. By Anna Garrison Feb. 28 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you've ever visited a grocery store, chances are you've experienced picking up fruit from the bin, putting it in a plastic bag, and weighing it before you reach the checkout aisle. However, if you've ever purchased fruit in a Walmart, you might be entitled to compensation thanks to a new class action lawsuit against the grocery giant.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2022, customers filed a class action lawsuit against Walmart, claiming the store overcharged people who bought weighted groceries, amongst other claims. Then, on Feb. 27, 2024, customers received an email notice saying those who purchased weighted groceries might be entitled to compensation. Keep reading for what you need to know about the Walmart class action lawsuit, plus if you qualify for part of the settlement.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Walmart's weighted groceries are the subject of a class action lawsuit for $45 million.

On Feb. 27, 2024, an official website for the class action lawsuit posted a settlement notice stating that anyone who purchased sold-by-weight groceries at a Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, may be eligible for a cash payment. Sold-by-weight groceries include "meat, poultry, pork, and seafood products," referred to in the suit as "Weighted Goods," and also "organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags," which are known as "Bagged Citrus."

According to USA Today, the retailer agreed to a $45 million settlement, and a final approval hearing will take place on June 12, 2024. The lawsuit alleges that Walmart, in addition to overcharging for weighted products on sale, falsely inflated product weight and mislabeled bagged produce.

Article continues below advertisement

Those looking to submit a claim to receive a cash payment must do so by June 5, 2024. You must submit a claim via the mail or online, and according to the settlement website, you are not required to submit documentation (i.e., grocery receipts). However, you can also opt to exclude yourself from the settlement, but you have to submit an "opt-out request" by May 22, 2024.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What is the compensation from the settlement?

According to the settlement's website, if you do not have receipts or documentation but have purchased up to 50 weighted goods or bagged citrus, you may be entitled to a cash payment of $10. Similarly, if you don't have receipts but purchase up to 51 or 76 of the products from the lawsuit, you might be entitled to $15 or $20.

However, if you have receipts, you "will be entitled to receive 2% of the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased, capped at five hundred dollars ($500.00)." According to Top Class Actions, the settlement warns that if the payout exceeds the settlement funds, the payout might be significantly smaller.