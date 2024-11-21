Home > Big Impact > News What You Need to Know About the Massive Ginger Ale Lawsuit The class action lawsuit was filed in November 2024. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 21 2024, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you've purchased ginger ale from two of the more popular ginger ale makers, you will want to learn why they're being targeted in a class-action lawsuit. The ginger ale lawsuit was filed in California federal court by a plaintiff who is looking for financial compensation over what she claims was false advertising.

Learn more about the lawsuit below, including whether or not your favorite ginger ale company was included and how you can get in on the action if you want to join the case.

Canada Dry ginger ale is involved in a lawsuit over mislabeled products.

On Nov. 6, 2024, the Top Class Actions website revealed that a dissatisfied customer had filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Schweppes and Canada Dry. Court documents show that Lillian Elliot was upset with the company after discovering that their ginger ale products weren't made using natural flavors but instead contained artificial ingredients. The lawsuit was filed against the parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., in California federal court.

According to paperwork seen by the website, Elliot claimed that the labels on the products failed to disclose that they have artificial flavors and instead stated that the product is made with "natural ginger flavor" or "naturally flavored." "These labels are both intentionally misleading and unlawful under federal and state law because they omit the material fact that the products contain artificial flavoring,” Elliot claimed in part of the court filing.

The plaintiff made the discovery after a lab test uncovered malic acid, which is one of the ingredients listed on the product's packaging. However, since malic acid (dl-malic acid) doesn't occur naturally in the wild, Elliot claims that the product is mislabeled. "Defendant adds synthetic dl-malic acid to the products because without the addition of this synthetic chemical the products would not taste like 'ginger ale,'" Elliot stated in the paperwork.

Elliot believes that she and other customers paid a higher price because they believed they were purchasing all-natural beverages, but instead, they were misled by the company. As such, she is seeking financial compensation under the allegation that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. violated several laws, including the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

Here's what to do if you purchased the ginger ale involved in the lawsuit:

User @thelawyerangela shared the news on TikTok, telling her followers they could likely get involved in the class action lawsuit once it reaches the settlement stage. She told her ginger ale-loving followers to pay close attention to this one and to check back in with her because she'll update them on how they can get their share of any financial settlement once the case is processed.