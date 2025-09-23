Costco Initiates Nationwide Recall of More Than 3,300 Pounds of Poke Due to Listeria The poke was sold under the Kirkland Signature brand. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 23 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: FDA; Dirky Chan/YouTube

Add another item to the growing list of Costco recalls in 2025. Indeed, tainted seafood teeming with Listeria that is sold by Costco is being recalled throughout the U.S., with more than 3,300 lbs. being recalled. As prices increase tremendously, quality assurance declines rapidly, and a startling increase in Listeria outbreaks occurs, we are seeing the collective health of consumers put at unnecessary risk of severe illness or death.

If you and your family and friends are Costco shoppers, be warned and pay attention. Below, we will explore the latest recall from Costco so that you can keep your family and friends safe amid a massive nationwide recall of seafood due to Listeria. Continue reading to learn all about the Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke recall.

Source: Miu Sua/Unsplash

Costco recalled 3,314.7 lbs. of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke due to Listeria.

According to the Company Announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Western United Fish Company dba Annasea Foods Group is recalling 3,314.7 lbs. of the popular Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke. "The green onions used in the product have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," per the announcement.

To help you better identify the product in case you currently have it in your refrigerator, here is some helpful identifying information, per the Western United Fish Company dba Annasea Foods Group's Company Announcement on the FDA website: The Costco Item Number is 17193.

The Sell-By Date is Sept. 22, 2025.

The Pack Date is Sept. 18, 2025.

The product is packaged in a clear, plastic clamshell container.

The product recall is nationwide in nature. "[The] product was sold at the deli section from Costco Warehouse stores in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin."

Thankfully, according to the announcement, there have been no illnesses reported to date. If you believe you have the affected product in your home, the Western United Fish Company dba Annasea Foods Group encourages you to dispose of the product immediately and then bring your receipt to your local Costco for a full refund. You do not need to bring the Listeria-ridden Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke container with you to Costco.