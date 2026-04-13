This Is Not a Drill: Costco Is Debuting New Plants for April There's a mix of indoor and outdoor finds. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 13 2026, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Marcus Reubenstein/Unsplash

Calling all Costco shoppers! The beloved bulk retailer is restocking its shelves for April. And while the store is continuing to offer up its trademark collection of favorites — like massive hauls of your favorite snacking essentials, or a pair of Kirkland brand sweats — the retailer is also adding some seasonal must-haves, which include a massive new collection of plants. Of course, since this is Costco we're talking about, these plants are in good condition and reasonably priced.

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As such, they are likely going to go flying off the shelves, especially when you see what fan-favorite greenery the store is going to be carrying as the weather starts to turn warmer this season. Getting ready to flex your muscles and show off your green thumb? Keep reading to find out which plants Costco is carrying this month, and what you'll need to do in order to purchase some of Costco's new April additions. Hint: It involves making sure your membership is up to date!

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Costco added a variety of indoor and outdoor plants to its shelves.

Costco shoppers will now be able to snag a variety of new plants when stocking up on groceries this month. That's because the store added nearly a dozen new varieties for the season, and according to Best Life, they include a mix of indoor and outdoor options. This includes flowering vines like Jasmine, which can be grown outside as an annual in colder temperatures or as a perennial in warmer climates. They are also selling a two-pack of hydrangeas for $64.99, which produces stunning blooms.

Those who want to grow their own food may opt to splurge on a three-pack of blueberries for $54.99 or a lime tree for $99.99. If you're looking for more floral options, there is also a 3-gallon frost-proof gardenia bush and an azalea bush. For greenery, you can opt for thuja shrubs, which are often used to build privacy panels. Looking for something bigger? The store will also be carrying magnolia and Japanese maple trees, which will help add some dimension to your yard.

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How to shop at Costco.

If you're anything like me, you just saw this list of plants and started mentally preparing for all the digging you'll need to do. However, if you're not already a Costco member, that may be tricky. That being said, there are a few ways to shop at Costco without splurging on a membership. According to CNET, one of those ways includes having someone who is already a member purchase you a gift card. Apparently, you don't need a membership to shop this way.