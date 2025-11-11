Costco Recalls Almost 1 Million Kirkland Prosecco Bottles — and the Problem Isn’t With the Wine

F&F Fine Wines International Inc. has reported at least 10 cases of bottles bursting or cracking while opening.

Kirkland Signature, which is Costco’s in-house brand, has earned a strong and loyal customer base. It is all because of its high-quality products that usually come at an affordable price. Many shoppers even trust Kirkland items more than the luxury brands in the market, thanks to their consistent quality. Its product line includes everything from groceries to household goods, and many other items. However, recently, Costco has issued a recall for nearly one million bottles of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene amid rising concerns that the sparkling wine could pose a 'laceration hazard.'

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, F&F Fine Wines International Inc., the maker of the said product, has reported at least 10 cases of bottles bursting or cracking while opening. One of those incidents even caused a serious concern after the person suffered a cut. The recall reportedly applies only to a specific batch of bottles of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG. The affected stock can be identified by the UPC 196633883742 and Costco Item Number 1879870. The visual description states that the product comes in distinctive green glass bottles, topped with shiny purple foil.

Shoppers who purchased the bottles with these details are advised to stop using them immediately. CPSC wrote about this in their official report, stating, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and not attempt to open them. Consumers should discard the recalled bottles in their household trash and contact Ethica Wines for instructions on how to obtain a full refund from Costco." Additionally, to avoid any injury, make sure to wrap the bottles in paper towels or place them in a thick bag before discarding them.

The affected bottles were allegedly sold at Costco stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from April 2025 to August 2025. Just last week, Ethica Wines shared a post on their Facebook page, encouraging consumers to reach out to them through their customer care email at customercare@ethicawines.com or call 786-810-7132 for any kind of assistance in this regard. Previously, in September this year, the retail store giant recalled the same product after finding out that some unopened bottles were also prone to shattering, even without being touched.

At that time, while the company alerted the customers about the risk, it did not confirm whether any injuries were reported in connection with the issue, as reported by CBS News. Meanwhile, given its affordable price, this wine delivers impressive quality that stands out even among other expensive brands. It’s the kind of wine that you can take to a gathering with confidence — and most people would never be able to guess that it is such a budget-friendly find. Apart from this, several other products that are most bought by the customers are liquid egg whites, paper towels, alkaline AA batteries, extra virgin Italian olive oil, Colombian coffee, and many more.

