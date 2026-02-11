Costco Recalls Its Viral Mini Beignets After Undisclosed Deadly Allergen Discovered More than 8,000 units have been recalled so far. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 11 2026, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Another week, another recall of a popular food item sold by the retailer Costco. Whereas nearly 1 million Kirkland Signature-branded bottles of prosecco were recalled as 2025 drew to a close, this time around, Costco is recalling its viral mini beignets less than a month after their mass introduction to stores throughout the U.S. If you were one of the fearless shoppers fighting off fellow customers to snag a package of mini beignets, then this story is for you.

If you are a consumer — or have family and friends — with a hazelnut allergy, then it is critically important that you continue reading to learn more about the latest Costco food recall. Below, we report on the Costco mini beignets that were recalled, as well as what consumers are advised to do if they believe they have the affected product in their homes.

Costco's mini beignets have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report explains, Costco Wholesale Corporation issued a recall of 8,073 units of its Kirkland Signature Mini Beignets filled with Caramel product on Jan. 31. Then, on Feb. 6 (the Center Classification Date), the FDA elevated the issue to a Class I recall. The Enforcement Report clarifies that "Undeclared hazelnut" is the reason for the recall, hinting that Costco's other variety of mini beignets may have snuck into the wrong packaging.

The recalled Kirkland Signature Mini Beignets filled with Caramel were sold in over 20 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. For customers who are still unsure if they have the affected product, the Enforcement Report explains that the product was packaged in a clear clamshell container.

Costco has issued a multi-state recall for a type of its mini beignets because of a packaging issue that could impact customers with nut allergies, including in California. Full Story: https://t.co/zeT41Z9oSt pic.twitter.com/mthtCfWQDl — KTLA (@KTLA) February 3, 2026

Costco members who purchased the affected product likely received a formal letter from Costco, detailing the nature of the recall. "Our records indicate that you or one of your add on members may have purchased Item #1181272 Mini Beignets filled with Caramel that was inadvertently packaged with Mini Beignets filled with Chocolate Hazelnut. The mislabeled units contain undeclared Tree Nuts (Hazelnut/Filbert)," the Costco letter begins.

Costco advises those with allergies to hazelnuts/filberts to avoid consuming the product, and that members can take the 22-count packages back to Costco for a full refund. Per the FDA's Enforcement Report, the affected items feature the following Pack Dates: Jan. 16, 2026, through Jan. 30, 2026. The products also feature the following Sell by Dates: Jan. 19, 2026, through Feb. 2, 2026.

PRODUCT RECALL ALERT | The Hawaii Department of Health is recalling Costco's mini beignets due to undeclared hazelnuts and filberts. https://t.co/o2n0YWg7B4 — Island News (@KITV4) February 6, 2026