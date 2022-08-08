Later this week, the vote will go to the House, as per NBC News. Democrats have a majority in the House, which is expected to vote in favor of the bill.

Then, the bill will head to President Biden’s desk for his signature. “The House should pass this as soon as possible and I look forward to signing it into law,” Biden said in a statement, which is no surprise, as the bill furthers his administration’s agenda in terms of climate, health care, and taxes.