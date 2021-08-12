California Expected to Legalize Human Composting, an Eco-Friendly Burial Method

As of August 2021, the U.S. has legalized human composting in three states. In May 2019, Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee legalized human composting, making Washington the first state to do so. The law officially went into effect in Washington state in May 2020.

Then, in May 2021, Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado signed a bill legalizing human composting in Colorado. And in June 2021, Oregon became the third state to approve human composting, when Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill legalizing both human composting and alkaline hydrolysis, aka water cremation.

And now, it’s looking likely that California will become the fourth state to make the green burial process legal.