Popular Butter Brand Recalled Over Possible Fecal Matter Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of 189 cases of butter that were sold in multiple states across the U.S. The voluntary recall was initiated by AGRI-MARK Inc, the Waitsfield, Vermont parent company of Cabot Creamery. According to the FDA, the butter tested positive for a bacteria that is commonly found in feces.

You can learn more about the butter recall, including what the FDA says customers should look for when checking their own sticks of butter to see if they are included in this product safety alert, by reading below. And remember, just because there is a product recall, it doesn't mean that your items have been impacted unless they are part of the batches included on this list.

Cabot Creamery issues a butter recall over possible fecal contamination.

Cabot Creamery has issued a recall of its 8-ounce Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted. This butter was sold in two 4-ounce sticks and packaged and distributed inside of cardboard shells. Customers are being advised to check those cardboard shells for the following information, which will indicate that it is part of the batch included in the recall: UPC: 0 78354 62038 0, a best-by date of 9/09/25, and Lot: 090925-055 Item #: 2038.

Cabot Creamery initiated this recall on March 26, 2025, after testing found that the product showed elevated levels of coliform. According to Newsweek, coliform is a bacteria that is commonly found in certain parts of the environment, including animal waste. The presence of this bacteria is viewed as a potential indicator that a product has been contaminated by fecal matter.

Although Newsweek notes that the bacteria isn't harmful on its own, it is a sign that there could be a breakdown in the production of the product, especially as it pertains to hygiene. This can be a red flag for manufacturers, since it may indicate that the product is at a higher risk of contamination from more dangerous pathogens, which can include some common sources of foodborne illness like E. coli and salmonella.

What states are included in the Cabot Creamery recall?

The FDA says that 189 cases of butter, which equals around 1,700 pounds, were distributed to stores across Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Arkansas. The recall has been given a Class III classification, which means that the use of the product is unlikely to cause adverse health reactions. Additionally, no illnesses or injuries have been reported as part of this recall at the time of publication.