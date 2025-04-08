Popular Chocolate Bars Recalled Due to Risk of Metal Contamination Ahead of Easter The chocolate bars were sold in popular retail stores such as Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, and CVS. By Anna Quintana Published April 8 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Tony Chocolonely

Easter is just around the corner, but one brand's popular chocolate products are being recalled ahead of the spring holiday. Tony's Chocolonely — a Dutch chocolate manufacturer — issued a recall for its milk chocolate and caramel sea salt bars with a best-before date of June 2025. So what happened? And how do you get a refund? Keep reading to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Chocolonely's chocolate bars are being recalled as they may contain metal.

According to a statement from Tony's Chocolonely, "If you have purchased the above products with the affected lot codes, please do not consume and instead return the product to the store of purchase for a refund." It continued, "The source of this issue has been identified and resolved. Tony's Chocolonely is working in partnership with retailers and food authorities who are in the process of removing impacted products from sale and distribution."

Source: Tony Chocolonely

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA reported that the company voluntarily recalled its products because they may contain small stones. The products were distributed nationwide and sold in the United States via retail stores such as Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, and CVS.

"The rest of the Easter range, including all its small eggs and other products are safe to consume," Tony's reassured customers.

Article continues below advertisement

Check your lot codes if you bought the Everything Bar or Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt.

Customers who bought the chocolate Easter eggs between February 7, 2025, and March 24, 2025, should check for the following affected lot codes: 4327

4330

4331

M4331

163094

162634

M162634

Source: Tony Chocolonely

Article continues below advertisement

There are have been 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. To claim a refund you can visit: https://us.tonyschocolonely.com/pages/recall-fo-intl-0325. Customers are also encouraged to return the product to the store of purchase for a refund.