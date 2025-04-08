or
Green Matters
Popular Chocolate Bars Recalled Due to Risk of Metal Contamination Ahead of Easter

The chocolate bars were sold in popular retail stores such as Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, and CVS.

By

Published April 8 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET

bar of tonys chocolonely chocolate
Source: Tony Chocolonely

Easter is just around the corner, but one brand's popular chocolate products are being recalled ahead of the spring holiday.

Tony's Chocolonely — a Dutch chocolate manufacturer — issued a recall for its milk chocolate and caramel sea salt bars with a best-before date of June 2025.

So what happened? And how do you get a refund? Keep reading to find out.

Tony Chocolonely's chocolate bars are being recalled as they may contain metal.

According to a statement from Tony's Chocolonely, "If you have purchased the above products with the affected lot codes, please do not consume and instead return the product to the store of purchase for a refund."

It continued, "The source of this issue has been identified and resolved. Tony's Chocolonely is working in partnership with retailers and food authorities who are in the process of removing impacted products from sale and distribution."

tonys chocolate recall
Source: Tony Chocolonely
The FDA reported that the company voluntarily recalled its products because they may contain small stones.

The products were distributed nationwide and sold in the United States via retail stores such as Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, and CVS.

"The rest of the Easter range, including all its small eggs and other products are safe to consume," Tony's reassured customers.

Check your lot codes if you bought the Everything Bar or Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt.

Customers who bought the chocolate Easter eggs between February 7, 2025, and March 24, 2025, should check for the following affected lot codes:

  • 4327
  • 4330
  • 4331
  • M4331
  • 163094
  • 162634
  • M162634
tonys chocolonely easter eggs
Source: Tony Chocolonely
There are have been 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process.

To claim a refund you can visit: https://us.tonyschocolonely.com/pages/recall-fo-intl-0325.

Customers are also encouraged to return the product to the store of purchase for a refund.

Earlier this year, Cal Yee Farms also recalled several products due to undeclared allergens. Those products included:

  • Cal Yee's Yogurt Coated Almonds, UPC YOG0188, undeclared milk
  • Cal Yee’s Cajun Sesame Hot Sticks, UPC SES0501, undeclared wheat, sesame, and soy
  • Cal Yee’s Fruit Basket 2909, UPC BAS2909, undeclared almonds (in Date Nut Coconut Rolls)
  • Boa Vista Orchards' Butter Toffee Almonds, no UPC, undeclared milk (from butter)

Customers should visit the FDA website for more details about the recall.

