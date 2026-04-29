Florida Thinks It Has Found Its Solution to Burmese Pythons in a Surprising Place Burmese pythons have become a major problem in the Florida Everglades. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 29 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: David Clode/Unsplash

The Florida Everglades has a snake problem. And while you'll find plenty of different types of snakes slithering through the marshlands and waters of the region, there's one visitor that is especially reviled in the Sunshine State, and it may not be for the reason you think. The Burmese python has become a major problem in Florida due to its invasive nature, and it's ruining the ecosystem for Florida's native critters. But, experts think they may have found an unusual solution to the problem.

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They have stumbled upon a workaround that will allow them to track these massive snakes, allowing authorities to locate them, euthanize them, and then start over again until they have mostly eradicated the reptiles. However, their plan hinges on another animal. And, unlike the snakes, this critter is beloved by many. That's because Florida officials plan to use possums in their fight against Burmese pythons, much to the detriment of the cute little guys. Keep reading to find out how.

Source: Mikell Darling/Unsplash

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Florida officials plan to use possums to fight the invasive Burmese pythons.

USA Today reports that wildlife researchers accidentally discovered that they were able to track Burmese pythons after the snakes had killed and eaten some of the possums they had placed tracking collars on. The animals are apparently a very important part of the food chain for these snakes, and that allowed researchers to follow their movements, pinpointing their exact location so that experts could come in and humanely euthanize the snakes.

However, researchers insist that they aren't putting the possums in harm's way, and that the collars they are being outfitted with don't put them at any more risk than they would be dealing with if they were cruising the Everglades on their own. In fact, the possums are already at a major risk without the tracking devices. According to a U.S. Geological Survey report, the reptiles have reduced the region's population of possums by 98 percent.

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Docile, furry and cute to some, possums have become an unexpected ally in the effort to slow the invasion of Burmese pythons, a snake that has decimated ecosystems in Florida. https://t.co/mhyxg1kml6 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) April 19, 2026

And, these aren't the only animals suffering. Raccoon populations have also been knocked down by 99 percent, and bobcats by 88 percent, causing what appears to be major ecological destruction. By tracking the possums that are falling victim to the snakes, researchers believe that they can begin to take down python populations, once again restoring order for the native species that call the Florida Everglades home.

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What is a Burmese python?

These snakes were introduced to the U.S. in 2000, according to the USDA's National Invasive Species Information Center. Originally from Southeast Asia, these non-venomous pythons originally arrived as pets, but either escaped or were released in South Florida, where they quickly established a massive population that has put many native species in jeopardy, including local snakes that are now forced to compete for resources.