Big Bend National Park Is Expanding by Almost 4,000 Acres, in the Name of Conservancy

The Fulcher family previously owned those 4,000 acres, and sold them to the park in the name of conservation.

“I can’t say enough about the Fulcher family and their commitment to ensuring that this space became indefinitely preserved because there’s so many development opportunities in the area — they very easily could have handed over the land to any number of developers,” executive director and CEO of the Big Bend Conservancy, Loren Riemer, stated via Outside.