After Making a Few Wrong Turns, a Beluga Whale Ended Up in Paris’ River Seine

Earlier this year, environmentalists were devastated when an orca whale was found dead in France's River Seine, north of Paris, after inadvertently starving himself.

Now, a few months later, a beluga whale has been discovered in the River Seine — though the whale is alive, many worry about his emaciated condition. Authorities have made unsuccessful attempts to feed him, but fortunately he's being relocated to salt water, to hopefully eat and make his way back out to sea.