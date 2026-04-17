Bees Swarming Southern Israel Leave People Stunned The city of Netivot is getting hit pretty hard. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 17 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Aljazeera/aljazeera.com

Residents living in one town in Israel have been plagued by insects. Spring 2026 has brought massive bee swarms to the neighborhood of Netivot, where thousands of bees have been gathering in different parts of the region. Authorities have been telling folks to be on the lookout for the swarm and urging them to stay inside and away from the swarm once they arrive. But some experts say that the bee swarms may be more than just a passing migration.

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That's because there are some who see this more as a biblical sign, and view the swarms as a warning about the potential apocalypse that could be caused if tensions between Israel and Iran continue. Keep reading to learn more about the bee swarms in Israel and what is actually happening to make the bees flee their homes in search of a new place to call their own.

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Bees are swarming parts of Israel.

There are tens of thousands of bees buzzing around Israel, according to the Daily Mail. Things have gotten so bad in the downtown region of Netivot that patrons of the busy commercial center are being urged to take shelter during the swarm, as businesses are being instructed to close and lock their doors and windows. The bees first appeared on April 15, 2026, according to the publication, which notes that some people are comparing the surge of insects to a passage from the Bible.

They say that the warning in Deuteronomy 1:44 is eerily similar to what is going on in Israel, as tensions continue to rise between the country and Iran. However, experts say that it's more likely that the bees are swarming due to their natural life cycle, which prompts hives to split when they get too big, sending the queen out with an army of followers in search of a new place to set up shop. Of course, knowing it's normal doesn't change the fact that many find the bees a little unsettling.

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Tens of thousands of bees suddenly swarm Israel



Residents and shop owners are being advised to close all doors and windows



Israeli media reports swarms are appearing across the country pic.twitter.com/NHBN6hRM9U — RT (@RT_com) April 15, 2026

Why do bees swarm?

When bee populations get too big, they are forced to break off from their current colony to find more space, according to the Perfect Bee blog. Often that means turning a single hive or colony into two, where one group gets a new queen ready to lead, following her in search of a new home. Another reason bees swam has to do with growing the colony by reproducing. But, what actually happens during the swarming process? Well, it really is as simple as you might assume.