Gardener Attracts Bees by Planting a Commonly Used Vegetable Crop That Is Full of Nutrients

A gardener shared their reassuring discovery to attract bees amidst the rapidly declining rates of the bee population.

The existence of bees is integral to the sustenance of the human race. They are the largest group of pollinators across the world, contributing to 90% of food production and maintaining the balance of the ecosystem. Plants rely on these insects for pollination, a characteristic essential for the agricultural industry. Like many other things essential for life, bee populations are also in decline. In the United States, bee populations have witnessed steady decline since the 1960s, with habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and climate change, per Earth.org. While active measures are in place to restore bee populations, a Reddit user (u/christian175) discovered how a common vegetable crop acted like a gold mine for the bees in their garden.

Honey bee gathering pollen from yellow flowers on broccoli. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Barbara Rich)

Broccoli attracts bees

A person harvesting broccoli from the plant. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Ruben Bonilla Gonzalo)

Drawing from their experience working at a research farm, the Reddit user allowed their broccoli crops to grow out and flower. Though broccolis are harvested before flowering, the gardener allowed them to flower for a small home experiment that attracted droves of bees to their garden. “After working on a research farm where broccoli was intentionally grown to flower, I grew some broccoli plants and let them flower at my house. The bees are going crazy for them!” the post read. The newfound information turned out to be an exhilarating topic of discussion for the Reddit community.

The post received dozens of comments from people, sharing personal experiences and knowledge under the post. u/monkey_trumpets wrote, “I've found that bees really love plants with tiny flowers. The ones here go crazy for the sedum, oregano, lavender, and other plants with tiny flowers.” Turns out, bees love more than just broccoli flowers, and are attracted to coneflowers and lamb's ear too. u/ziggylott supported, “They're rich in nectar and pollen, making them a rich food source for bees and others. That is a cool experience! It's great that you were able to provide a food source for the bees in your area!” “I had some leeks go to flower, and the bees were crazy for them. I am hoping they self sow so I can do it again!” added u/ImportantPaint.

Plants that can save bees

Pink flowering chives while being visited by a Bee. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Flottmynd)

Growing bee-friendly plants is the best way to encourage bee populations and help them survive. This is irrespective of the size of your garden, as bee-friendly plants can be grown anywhere, from the smallest patios to large gardens with ample space for flowering plants. Pollinators like bees thrive on pollen and nectar as they contain essential nutrients like proteins and oils, while the sugar from nectar gives them energy and a balanced diet, per Friends of the Earth. Herbs like mint, fennel, chives, and rosemary are beneficial for bees and should be planted to ensure their survival. Cabbage, lavender, and other cruciferous vegetables also act as good sources of pollen for bees.

Broccoli head going to flower in a vegetable garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Simon McGill)

While the North American continent struggles to cope with the decline of bee hives, in contrast, Asia has seen a significant rise in bee populations. According to the Earth.org report, this positive trend takes the diverse natural landscape, a mild climate, and ancient traditions of beekeeping into consideration. China is the world’s largest honey producer and has actively boosted its bee populations for global honey demand.

