Are SNAP Benefits Ending in November? Here’s What To Know Amid the Government Shutdown At least 25 states intend to halt SNAP benefits in November. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 23 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

The lingering government shutdown has elicited far-reaching consequences throughout the U.S., throwing many people's lives and government programs into chaos. One such program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is currently in limbo as those enrolled in the program and receiving its benefits are wondering if the benefits are poised to end in November. Is it true that SNAP benefits are ending in November, and are the benefits only ending in some states but not others?

Below, we report on how the government shutdown is impacting SNAP recipients and their benefits. Continue reading to learn more about what may come beginning Nov. 1 if the government shutdown does not end and funds are not allocated to states in need.

Are SNAP benefits ending in November?

Potentially. According to the alert banner on the official SNAP webpage on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) website, "Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown, this government website will not be updated during the funding lapse. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people." Based solely on this astounding message, it would appear that President Donald Trump intends to keep SNAP benefits going.

However, according to a news report in POLITICO, "States are scrambling to maintain the programs using money from their own coffers and emergency funding from the Trump administration, but that pot is rapidly decreasing. The administration would have to find more than $8 billion to keep SNAP afloat if the shutdown continues." Therefore, if states can't find it in their own budgets to continue SNAP benefits, and $8 billion in federal funds isn't allocated, expect SNAP to pause on Nov. 1.

What states are cutting benefits?

According to POLITICO, at least 25 states will pause SNAP benefits beginning Nov. 1, including California, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Mississippi, and New Jersey. Furthermore, as CBS News reports, additional states that intend to pause SNAP benefits include Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, and Texas. There are, of course, several more states that have yet to be named that intend to cut SNAP benefits once the calendar turns to November.

"The wave of announcements come after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the federal food stamps program, issued a letter to state agencies on Oct. 10 saying that if the lapse in appropriations continues, there will be 'insufficient funds' to pay full November SNAP benefits," according to the CBS News report.

"SNAP payments will not go out for November unless Congress passes a funding bill, ending the shutdown. The possible loss of food assistance is causing concern among Philly area residents who rely on the program, as well as food banks who are handling increased demand," according to the NBC Philadelphia TikTok account.