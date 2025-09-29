"War-Ravaged" Portland Is Trending After Donald Trump’s Outlandish Claims About the City People are sharing photos to show just how calm things are in the city. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 29 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Reddit

Donald Trump's comments on the city of Portland, Oregon, have gone viral, after the president claimed that the city was in need of support from the U.S. military during a post on social media Sept. 20, 2025. The post quickly went viral, raising more questions than it answered, including those who wanted to know the real reason why Trump is sending troops to Portland. While many thoughtful questions were posed about the post, a lot of hilarious ones were also shared as well.

In the days that followed the post, people continued to wonder exactly what the reasoning was for Trump to send U.S. troops into the city, including what residents were doing to stay safe during these trying times. Keep reading to find out the truth behind the claims made by the president, and how people are showing their love for the beautiful city in the Pacific Northwest.

Why is Trump sending troops to Portland?

Trump made a statement about Portland on Truth Social, according to ABC News. He claimed that the city's ICE facilities were "under siege" thanks to Antifa, which is the abbreviated version of the phrase "anti-fascists" and a frequent talking point of the president. Trump's post went on to say that he planned to use the "full force" of the military personnel he planned to send to the city, but did not state which branch of service would be called in to occupy the U.S. city.

While he didn't state when the occupation would take place, Portland residents started reporting a rise in federal agents in and around the city, which ABC News says included masked people accessing the city's federal buildings, city campuses, and a local ICE facility. The city responded quickly by holding a press conference, telling residents to stay calm and avoid any action that could increase the government's presence, which sounds like it includes mass protests and riots.

President Donald Trump is sending troops to “war ravaged” Portland, Oregon to protect ICE facilities.

https://t.co/hKskF6DMUF — 13 Action News (@13abc) September 28, 2025

What is actually going on in "war-ravaged" Portland?

While the president used strong language to describe what is happening in Portland, local residents are painting a different picture. In fact, a Reddit post received quite a lot of traction on Sept. 26, 2025, when a Redditor with the user name gloriapeterson posted, "Just in case there's anyone in the country who doesn't know Trump is a lying idiot, let's show America what's really going on in Portland."

The post quickly racked more than a thousand comments as people shared different photos taken around the city, sarcastically sharing some of the things they say they were seeing. "The smoldering ruins of Lan Su Chinese Garden," one person captioned a photo of a beautiful water feature in the middle of a garden. Another person shared a photo of a city event, writing, "People are… DANCING… in public!!!!!!"

