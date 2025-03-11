Apple Facing a Class Action Lawsuit Due to Forever Chemical Apple Watch Claims Some customers feel that they've been mislead by Apple's advertising. By Lauren Wellbank Updated March 11 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Simon Daoudi/Unsplash

Do you use an Apple Watch to do everything from tracking your daily steps to staying on top of your emails? If so, you may want to pay extra special attention to a proposed class action lawsuit. That's because some Apple Watch users are crying foul after discovering that parts of their favorite gadget could contain excessive amounts of PFAS.

PFAS, or forever chemicals, are known to cause all sorts of health complications. Not only that, but these toxic chemicals are becoming harder to escape, which is evidenced by a study that confirmed that there were toxic forever chemicals found in a collection of smart watches, which included Apple Watch bands. Keep reading to learn more about the lawsuit.



Customers filed a potential class action lawsuit over claims that Apple Watches contain forever chemicals.

The Class Action website detailed some of the claims made in a lawsuit that was filed on Jan. 21, 2025. The 64-page suit accuses to tech company of misleading customers by touting their product as the “ultimate device for a healthy life,” while alleging that some of the wristbands used in the wearable tech were found to contain PFAS. PFAS, for those who don't know, are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of manmade chemicals that are known to cause negative health outcomes.

The lawsuit is specifically tied to the Apple Watch Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, and Ocean band products, which were marketed as being eco-conscious. Not only that, but the suit also calls out the company for what it claims was an egregious attempt to get people to wear these watches for extended periods of time.

"The harm is especially pronounced here given that, when the Product is used as intended and directed, the toxic chemicals remain in contact with the skin daily and all day long, including the underside of the wrist where the body’s absorption rate of the toxic chemicals is heightened." Customers filed the lawsuit after the University of Notre Dame published findings from a study where 22 smartwatch brands were tested for PFAS, according to Newsweek.

However, it's worth noting that the study did not reveal which of the watches tested positive for the toxic forever chemicals, only that the majority of them did.

There are some alternatives to Apple Watches.

According to Newsweek, 15 of the watches tested as part of that study came back positive for PFAS. While the study authors didn't dish on which of the brands came back positive, they did reveal the names of some of the other brands tested. The list includes popular smart watches and fitness trackers like those made by Google, Nike, and Fitbit.

Since the study's authors warned that sweat could cause PFAS to absorb through your skin at a higher rate of speed, it may be important to consider some alternative options. But, without knowing what the findings were for the rest of the watches, you may just want to opt to shop for materials that are known to have fewer forever chemicals in them.

For example, Life Hacker says that customers are less likely to end up wearing a watch with a high concentration of PFAS if they purchase ones where the wristbands are made from metal, leather, silicone, fabric, or nylon. But, before you toss your Apple Watch in favor of a different brand, you may want to consider the fact that there have not been any adverse health claims reported as a result of this study.