Geoscientists Say They Have Discovered a Vast Hidden Structure Beneath Antarctica They say it's almost two miles beneath the surface. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 9 2026, 6:36 p.m. ET Source: Matt Palmer/Unsplash

Geoscientists have reported a massive discovery buried deep beneath the snowy tundra of Antarctica. And while this sounds like the opening of any number of sci-fi movies (I'm looking at you, The Thing), the truth may be much stranger than fiction. That's because this massive structure appears to be older than Antarctica itself, and may have been formed when the Earth's crust originally separated. But, just because the structure is ancient, it doesn't mean that there aren't modern uses for it.

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According to the researchers, this formation may still be in charge of influencing a great deal of what goes on both below and above the surface of Antarctica, making its discovery a major find. Curious to learn more about the discovery of the hidden structure under Antarctica? Keep reading to learn more about how it was found, where it's located, and what geoscientists believe it tells us about the way the world works in and around the continent of Antarctica.

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A massive structure has been found beneath the surface of Antarctica.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Geoscience on June 3, 2026. That's where geoscientists say that they found a superstructure using gravity measurements, subglacial topography, and magnetic data. An international team of experts pored over the findings, which is where they found a complex that they named the East Antarctic Fan-shaped Basin Province. As the name states, the structure consists of a number of small basins, which form a large subglacial lake.

The fan-shaped megabasin was likely formed when the Earth's crust began to spread out in a shape similar to an open hand, with the "palm" portion being located near the South Pole. It's likely that this began prior to when the supercontinent Gondwana began to break up, and researchers think that this may have influenced the way the landmasses separated into the continents that exist today. They say that this is especially true of the breaking apart of Australia and Antarctica.

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Scientists report the discovery of a gigantic "structure" deep below Antarctica's icy surface. https://t.co/wAD4ekcDqv — The Debrief (@Debriefmedia) June 4, 2026

What does the basin under Antarctica do?

While it's exciting to learn that there could have been a secret structure lurking under the surface of Antarctica all this time without us really knowing what it is, it sounds like experts have been working on piecing this puzzle together for a while now. According to Nautilus, researchers knew that there were a number of small basins under the surface, and had been researching the geological features for a while before discovering just how they were all connected.