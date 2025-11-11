Are Analog Bags the Easiest Way for Adults To Fight Bad Screen Time Habits? Could this be the answer to your door scrolling problems? By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 11 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: siececampbell/TikTok

Doctors and pediatricians have long warned about the importance of limiting screentime for children. And while many parents and caregivers are quick to follow the rules for their kiddos, the same can't always be said of grownups who should probably also disconnect from their devices for long stretches of time. But, in a society where we've grown so accustomed to reaching for our phones every time there's a lull in conversation, how do we break those bad habits and get back to basics?

According to some influencers, the answers lie in an analog bag. The low-tech option is taking social media by storm, and many people have taken to TikTok to show off their favorite analog finds. So, what's the meaning of an analog bag? And how do you create one for yourself that you'll actually use? Take a look at what some people are saying to get some inspiration and to learn how you can find ways to disconnect from your phone, no matter whether you're at home or out with your friends.

What is the meaning of an analog bag?

You may have already figured out what an analog bag is, especially if you're familiar with the phrase being used as the opposite of a digital option. Basically, in this context, an analog bag is a bag that is filled with non-digital options that are easy to use when you're out and about. TikTokers like @siececambell say that she filled her bag with things she can pull out at a coffee shop when she'd normally grab her phone, and they include things she can use with herself or in a crowd.

Meanwhile, TikToker @joyfulnoiseteaching uses her analog bag as a carrier for more productive boredom busters that can help her be more intentional with her free time. However, not everyone uses their bag literally, and some people have opted to take the principle behind the analog bag to make baskets to keep at home. This way, they can fight the urge to pull out their phone while lying on the sofa, and instead reach for something that will keep them busy without using a screen.

What are some analog bag ideas?

Of course, if you're hoping to ditch your screens in favor of more non-digital options, you're probably trying to avoid scrolling TikTok for ideas, which is why we put together a few of our favorites below: Crossword puzzles (can be used on your own or in a group)

Digital or Polaroid cameras

Knitting or crocheting projects

Books, newspapers, and magazines

Items that inspire mindfulness, like journals, planners, and scrapbook supplies

Card games and conversation cards