Survey Shows Only 1 in 10 Kids Plays Outside Once a Week — Here's the Distressing Details "Screen-based activities" have become a "daily fixture of children's lives." By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 22 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET

There are so many engaging craft projects as well as activities out in nature that parents could be doing with their children, but it appears that an overwhelming amount of screen time continues to rule the day for most kids. Just how few children are getting outside to play with others, and how does this number compare to their counterparts who are staying inside and trading fresh air and sunshine for screen time? According to one survey, the numbers are fascinating.

It is no secret that technology captivates young minds, and it is much easier to simply toss a tablet to a child to keep them entertained and quiet for as long as possible. Let's dive into the latest survey of U.S. families who reported how often their children go outside to play and how often their children remain inside.

Benefits of letting kids play outside:

According to a report in Newsweek, a survey of 710 parents of children ages 1-5 was conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, and the findings underscored the benefits of letting kids play outside. “Play is the key to how young children learn and develop,” said Sarah Clark, the co-director of the survey. “Our report suggests that many families could support healthier development by encouraging a wider variety of play experiences.”

Even just 15 minutes of play time outside could yield benefits, per Clark. According to a Harvard Health Publishing article from the Harvard Medical School, there are many benefits that children experience when allowed to play outside, including: Exposure to sunshine

Exercise

Development of executive functioning skills

Development of risk-taking and decision-making

Socialization

Appreciation of nature.

"Children need to learn how to work together," according to Claire McCarthy, MD, a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. "They need to learn to make friends, how to share and cooperate, how to treat other people. If they only interact in very structured settings...they won’t — they can’t — learn everything they need to know."

Survey reveals only one in 10 parents of young kids plays outside once a week or less.

While the benefits of letting kids play outside are plentiful, the results of the survey were intriguing. "One in 10 parents of toddlers and preschoolers say that their child plays outside just once a week—or less," per the report. Furthermore, "Nearly one-third of parents surveyed reported that their child regularly engages in 'media play' — such as video games — while three in five said their child watches TV or videos every day."

