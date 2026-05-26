Dog Food Maker Issues a Recall Over Potential Plastic Contamination The company says that even small pieces of plastic can pose a risk to your pets. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 26 2026, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Ayla Verschueren/Unsplash

Pet parents everywhere know the importance of making sure that your pups get a well-rounded diet and plenty of exercise. And while we may disagree a bit on how that happens — some folks invest in doggie daycare and buy all fresh and raw ingredients to make their own pet food — many of us strive to get our pooches everything we can to keep them happy and healthy. That's why some people may be upset to hear that a popular dog food manufacturer has issued a recall of one of its products.

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Allprovide Pet Food, LLC. has issued a recall over potential plastic contamination in one of its holistic pet foods, which is a frozen dog food option that is sold across the country. The recall is especially worrying because the pet food is stored in the freezer, which means people may not realize that they have the recalled items until after they've already fed it to their pets. Think you may have some of these items at home? Keep reading to learn more about what is included in the recall.

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Allprovide pet food recalled over potential plastic contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a message about the recall on May 11, 2026. According to the agency, the voluntary recall was issued by Allprovide Pet Foods LLC after they were made aware of a potential foreign material contamination. The company says that its worried that one of the ingredients may contain bits of plastic, which can become a major health hazard for dogs if consumed. As such, the company is recalling the following lots of Gently Cooked Chicken Recipe for Dogs:

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048-14 The recall includes about 1,500 pounds of food, which was sold in a 16-ounce container and packaged in vacuum-sealed plastic, with two packages in each box, and 32 packages per case, according to the FDA, and these items were sold nationwide. Those who have the recalled items are being advised to discontinue using them at once, and to contact the point of purchase to learn more about possible refunds and returns.

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What happens if your dog eats food with plastic in it.

You may think that you can get away with feeding your pooch some of the recalled dog food if you can't see any plastic in it, however, the VEG ER for Pets blog says that there's no amount of plastic consumption that is safe for dogs. That's because eating plastic can cause a variety of adverse health conditions, including choking and an obstructed bowel. While it doesn't sound like there have been any illnesses or injuries as a result of this recall, it's still important to avoid using the food.