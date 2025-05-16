Adidas Ending the Use of Kangaroo Leather in It’s Products
The decision was based off of consumer complaints.
Published May 16 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET
Kangaroos should be able to sleep a little easier at night now that Adidas has announced that it no longer plans to use leather made from the animal's hide in the manufacturing of its clothes and footwear.
The decision was one that was a long time coming, after the company faced public outcry over its continued use of materials made from kangaroos in its fashion line.
Keep reading to learn what Adidas had to say about the kangaroo leather ban, including what this likely means for other companies that still utilize the material as part of their manufacturing process.
Adidas bans the use of kangaroo leather in its shoes.
In a decision that made legions of animal rights activists happy, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden told shareholders that the company would no longer be using kangaroo leather — more commonly called k-leather — in its shoes or other products at a May 15, 2025, meeting.
The decision came after the president of the Center for a Humane Economy traveled to Adidas headquarters to meet with Gulden to discuss ending the inhumane practice, according to the World Animal News blog.
Gulden shared at the time that the company had previously decided to cut ties with the k-leather industry, and hadn't purchased any new materials since August 2024, according to Yahoo!News.
This was an especially big win for the Center for a Humane Economy, since the organization has been pushing the Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign to put an end to the global use of kangaroos in fashion.
In fact, the campaign had already helped usher in the end of k-leather in other popular brands, including Nike, New Balance, Puma, and Sokito, according to the World Animal News blog.
What is kangaroo leather used for?
K-leather can most commonly be found in high end athletic footwear, according to World Animal News, which notes that it's especially popular in soccer cleats. That's because the lightweight fabric is both durable and comfortable for athletes, making it a popular pick for a lot of players.
However, the inhumane way that this leather is sourced has prompted a lot of public backlash against the practice.
To harvest this leather, kangaroos living in the Australian outback are subjected to inhumane treatment as they are rounded up and killed for their skin. Often, baby kangaroos — also known as Joeys — are caught up in the slaughtering process as well. Because their skins aren't mature enough to be used for k-leather, they are typically beaten or left to die of natural causes in the outback after their mothers are killed and removed.
Hopefully the decision from Adidas sends a message to the other companies, both inside and outside of the world of fashion, letting them know that there are other alternatives that don't require the cruel and unusual punishment that these animals are subjected to. Because there are still so many brands that utilize kangaroos and their byproducts, including the manufacturers of items like supplements, pet food, and human food.
With so many alternatives out there that don't involve the killing of innocent animals, it is beyond time that we moved to more sustainable and cruelty free materials when it comes to the manufacturing of the items we use every day.