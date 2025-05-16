Adidas Ending the Use of Kangaroo Leather in It’s Products The decision was based off of consumer complaints. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 16 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Ondrej Machart/Unsplash

Kangaroos should be able to sleep a little easier at night now that Adidas has announced that it no longer plans to use leather made from the animal's hide in the manufacturing of its clothes and footwear. The decision was one that was a long time coming, after the company faced public outcry over its continued use of materials made from kangaroos in its fashion line.

Keep reading to learn what Adidas had to say about the kangaroo leather ban, including what this likely means for other companies that still utilize the material as part of their manufacturing process.

Source: Camilla Cavalho/Unsplash

Adidas bans the use of kangaroo leather in its shoes.

In a decision that made legions of animal rights activists happy, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden told shareholders that the company would no longer be using kangaroo leather — more commonly called k-leather — in its shoes or other products at a May 15, 2025, meeting. The decision came after the president of the Center for a Humane Economy traveled to Adidas headquarters to meet with Gulden to discuss ending the inhumane practice, according to the World Animal News blog.

Gulden shared at the time that the company had previously decided to cut ties with the k-leather industry, and hadn't purchased any new materials since August 2024, according to Yahoo!News. This was an especially big win for the Center for a Humane Economy, since the organization has been pushing the Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign to put an end to the global use of kangaroos in fashion.

In fact, the campaign had already helped usher in the end of k-leather in other popular brands, including Nike, New Balance, Puma, and Sokito, according to the World Animal News blog.

Adidas Ends Use of Kangaroo Leather on Its Sneakers



Full details here: https://t.co/ez8ZBcYN17 pic.twitter.com/sfBipAvghk — Complex (@Complex) May 15, 2025

What is kangaroo leather used for?

K-leather can most commonly be found in high end athletic footwear, according to World Animal News, which notes that it's especially popular in soccer cleats. That's because the lightweight fabric is both durable and comfortable for athletes, making it a popular pick for a lot of players. However, the inhumane way that this leather is sourced has prompted a lot of public backlash against the practice.

To harvest this leather, kangaroos living in the Australian outback are subjected to inhumane treatment as they are rounded up and killed for their skin. Often, baby kangaroos — also known as Joeys — are caught up in the slaughtering process as well. Because their skins aren't mature enough to be used for k-leather, they are typically beaten or left to die of natural causes in the outback after their mothers are killed and removed.

@sm_wildlife As of May 2025, Adidas has not fully ceased using kangaroo leather in its products, though the company has taken steps to reduce its usage. Mission not complete, but we're on our way! Current Status Adidas continues to incorporate kangaroo leather, also known as K-leather, in some of its football boots. However, the company states that the proportion of kangaroo leather used is now well below 0.5% of its total material usage. Adidas sources this leather exclusively from suppliers monitored and certified by the Australian government to ensure animal welfare and species protection . Industry Trends and Public Pressure In recent years, major sportswear brands like Nike, Puma, and New Balance have announced plans to phase out the use of kangaroo leather in their products, citing ethical and sustainability concerns . This shift has increased pressure on Adidas to follow suit. Animal rights organizations and activists have been vocal in urging Adidas to discontinue the use of kangaroo leather. Protests and campaigns have highlighted concerns about the methods used in harvesting kangaroo leather and the impact on kangaroo populations . Adidas's Response Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden has acknowledged the concerns surrounding the kangaroo leather industry, describing the hunting practices as "terrible." He has suggested that the company may transition away from using kangaroo leather sooner than anticipated, stating, "We will certainly, maybe, switch faster than you think" . Conclusion While Adidas has reduced its reliance on kangaroo leather and is considering further changes, it has not yet fully eliminated the material from its product lines. The company continues to face scrutiny and pressure from the public and advocacy groups to end the use of kangaroo leather entirely. #outbackaustralia #australianwildlife #smwildlife #kangaroo #joey ♬ There She Goes - CYRIL & MOONLGHT & The La's

Hopefully the decision from Adidas sends a message to the other companies, both inside and outside of the world of fashion, letting them know that there are other alternatives that don't require the cruel and unusual punishment that these animals are subjected to. Because there are still so many brands that utilize kangaroos and their byproducts, including the manufacturers of items like supplements, pet food, and human food.