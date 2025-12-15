A Nationwide Chicken Recall Is Impacting 60,000 Pounds of Meat The recall includes fully-cooked chickens that were sold across the country. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 15 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Anshu A

Shoppers who have purchased chicken from a production company in Georgia will need to check the information on the package to see if their food was included in a nationwide recall that impacts 60,000 pounds of meat. The chicken was sold nationwide through bulk options for commercial kitchens, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is trying to get the world out so that restaurants can toss the chicken before it gets served to customers.

That's why it's important for those who work in restaurants, or anyone who may come into contact with the recalled chicken, learn about the details of the chicken recall, as well as find out what you need to look for when checking to see if you have the contaminated chicken in your home or work refrigerator or freezer. Keep reading to find out what we know, and what the FSIS is telling customers to do once they confirm that they have the recalled chicken.



There is a nationwide chicken recall due to an undeclared allergen.

On Dec. 12, 2025, FSIS issued a recall of 62,550 pounds of cooked chicken from Suzanna's Kitchen. The Georgia based company is facing the recall after the FSIS said that the chicken — which was sold fully cooked, breaded, and bone-in — contained soy, a known allergen. However, the product's label didn't mention the ingredient, which can cause severe reactions in those who are allergic. The recall includes 18-pound cases of the chicken with a case code of P-1380 126237 B30851 23:11 K04.

This information can be found on the side of the package, which will also contain proof of the USDA's mark of inspection and establishment number of P-1380 on the side of the package. FSIS says they were made aware of the issue after Suzanna's Kitchen advised the agency that the company had identified a package of chicken that contained soy which had not been labeled as such. Fortunately, there haven't been any reports of illnesses or injuries as a result of the recall.

What do you need to do if you purchased this chicken?

As we mentioned, the chicken was sold directly to restaurants and other retailers, and it's unlikely that individual customers would have this chicken in their home refrigerators or freezers. That being said, if you have somehow purchased bulk chicken directly from a restaurant, and it matches the description of the chicken in the recall, you'll want to discard the chicken immediately if you or anyone in your household has a soy allergy.