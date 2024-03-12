Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Inspiring, Funny, Uplifting Wednesday Quotes to Embrace Hump Day These Wednesday quotes will motivate you to get over the weekly hump. By Beth Rush Mar. 12 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures On Wednesdays, they wear pink.

No matter what’s on the calendar for your hump day this week, these Wednesday quotes will make it brighter.

Check out these quotes about Wednesday to find one that motivates you, makes you laugh, or brightens your week. Quotes are always great resources for finding inspiration about any topic that’s on your mind. You’ll return to your day with a new perspective that makes life more enjoyable.

Source: iStock

Funny Wednesday quotes to help you through the week:

“He couldn't believe it was only Wednesday. And it was made worse when he realized it was actually Tuesday.” - T.J. Klune, author. “When people refer to ‘Back in the Day,’ it was a Wednesday. Just a little fun fact for you.” - Dane Cook, comedian. “Wednesdays are like Mondays in the middle of the week!” - Lee Fox Williams, producer.

"Whenever anyone says I've taught them things by me being myself, I'm always like, Really? I just thought that was like, Wednesday for me. I was just wearing a kilt and a sleeveless top in a Rotary Club, it wasn't that big of a deal." - Jonathan Van Ness, hairstylist and Queer Eye host. “If all our national holidays were observed on Wednesdays, we could wind up with nine-day weekends.” - George Carlin, comedian. "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." - Mean Girls.

Source: iStock

Inspiring quotes for Wednesdays:

“Wednesday is a day to help others celebrate life. You and only you are accountable for what you extend and give to others. One smile not only increases your value, but it gives joy to each person you meet." - Byron Pulsifer, author. “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” - Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” - Unknown, though often attributed to Theodore Roosevelt, former U.S. president.

“The beginning is always today.” - Mary Shelley, novelist. “When we train our minds to radiate positive viewpoints, we will see positive results in our lives.” - John Faulkner, writer.

Encouraging Wednesday quotes people love:

“Wednesday lets me move forward to the second half of the week." - Anthony T. Hincks, author. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela, activist. “Happy Hump Day! At least you're at the top of the hill! Enjoy the roller coaster ride down to Sunday! Then just get back in line!” - Sotero M Lopez II, real estate agent.

“Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.” - Jim Rohn, entrepreneur. “The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” - Henry Ward Beecher

Source: Getty Images

Uplifting quotes about all things Wednesday:

"A good day is a day in which we manage to grow even a little bit and to move ahead at least one tiny step. When we stagnate, we lose ourselves, and we lose endless chances. That is why a good Wednesday is a day when we did things and we did them well." - Liza Hawkins, blogger. “Fennel, which is the spice for Wednesdays, the day of averages, of middle-aged people… Fennel… smelling of changes to come.” - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, author. “Light tomorrow with today.” - Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet.