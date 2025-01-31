These Surprising Things May Be Making Your Washing Machine Stink It may be harder to get your clothes and linens smelling fresh using a stinky washing machine. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 31 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: PlanetCare/Unsplash

There are few things that smell as good as fresh laundry — in fact, the scent is so beloved that manufacturers even use it in things like candles and air fresheners — but, a stinky washing machine can ruin your appreciation for the smell. Even if your laundry doesn't come out of the washer smelling worse than when it did when it went in, those unpleasant scents can make you wonder whether your clothes and other fabrics are actually getting clean in the wash.

That depends on the reasons why your washing machine smells bad, since the unpleasant smells can be a result of mold, mildew, and other unpleasant factors. But don't worry, banishing those odors can be an easy task in most cases. Continue reading to learn more about dealing with smelly washing machines and what you need to do to get them back up to snuff.

Source: Engin Akyurt/Unsplash

Why does your washing machine smell bad?

There are plenty of reasons your washing machine may stink, and sometimes it's not because of anything you've done wrong. Some washing machines (like front load styles) are built in way that allows stagnant water to build up, causing mildew and mold. The Bob Vila website notes that this can be compounded when things like dirt, laundry detergent, body oil, and other waste gets caught up in there as well.

Then there's the location of your washer to consider. Many people have these appliances tucked away in a laundry room that can become humid due to the constant water exposure. There are also the washers that are kept in basements, which are often dark and moist environments to begin with. Other times, the smells can be due to a drainage issue, which could be preventing your waste water from existing the vicinity quickly or else filling the area with sewage fumes.

Finally, there's the times when the odor is caused by something as simple to fix as a dirty filter. The buildup of lint, waste, and old detergent can create quite a pungent smell, which can become noticeable over time.

How to clean a smelly washing machine:

The good news is that a lot of common problems have quick fixes. Take for example the issue of buildup on a filter. You can solve that smell by simply pulling out the filter and cleaning it according to your washer manufacturer's instructions.

If you're dealing with a front-load washer, or one that smells like mildew thanks to stagnant water, wiping your appliance door and gaskets can eliminate smells. Check with your manufacturer to see what cleaners are safe to use in this area.

Typically a vinegar and baking soda mix will be strong enough to get results, but mild enough that it won't corrode the materials of your washing machine in the process. That being said, testing your cleaning solution on a small area before tackling the whole job will give you a good idea of how the cleaner will work.

Source: Andrey Matveev/Unsplash

Modern washing machines are typically manufactured with a setting that will allow you to run a clean cycle in your machine. If you've noticed an unpleasant smell, but none of these other steps seem to be doing the trick, you can try running your washer on this cycle to see what happens. Just double check the directions to see if you'll need to add any special cleaners or solvents to make the most out of your clean cycle.

How to prevent smelly washing machines:

Routine maintenance and following a regular cleaning schedule are both great ways to ensure that your washing machine doesn't develop an unpleasant odor over time. Additionally, reducing the amount of moisture leftover in and around your washing machine can also help keep mold and mildew smells away. Consider wiping down any wet areas of your machine when you're done with them.