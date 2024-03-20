Home > Small Changes > Living These Thursday Quotes Will Leave You Inspired to Finish the Week on a Strong Note The name "Thursday" comes from the Greek God, Thor, which should evoke thoughts of strength to carry you through the week. By Jamie Bichelman PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 6:29 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Thursday is a uniquely situated day akin to the rush of holidays at the end of the year when it's difficult to remember what day or time it is. Indeed, it's the day after hump day but before the final day of the workweek, which can sometimes feel disorienting.

Check out these quotes about Thursday to keep you inspired to finish the week on a positive, uplifting note. As you enter the final stretch of the workweek, remember that Friday Jr. is just a day away from the weekend, when you can rest, spend quality time with loved ones, and focus thoughtfully on your well-being.



Motivational Thursday quotes to carry you across the finish line of the workweek:

"Thursday is the future that I’ve been waiting to experience." - Anthony T. Hincks, author. “Happy Thursday! Greet your problems and decisions with peace and calm. Use your inner wisdom to evaluate and make smart decisions for yourself! You got this!” - Tracey Edmonds, television producer and host, CEO, and writer. “Let this Thursday be filled with possibilities – be aware of the opportunities around you, don’t just go through the day, live the day with your eyes and your mind open.” - Catherine Pulsifer, author. "As the end of the week approaches, Thursday should be a day for persistence, not inconsistence." - Byron Pulsifer, author.

Inspirational Thursday quotes to warm your heart.

"You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." - A.A. Milne, author best known for writing Winnie-the-Pooh. "Don’t count the days; make the days count. Use this Thursday to make an impact.” - Muhammad Ali, legendary boxer. "Challenges are what make life interesting. Embrace them this Thursday." - Joshua J. Marine, author. "On this Thursday take nothing for granted. Look around and show gratitude for your work, your family, and your friends." - Theodore W. Higginsworth, poet.



Thursday morning quotes to help you greet the day:

"Thursday morning and the sun is early, Thursday morning and the trees are singing, 'Thursday morning's here!'" - Giles, Giles and Fripp, English rock band. "Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It’s a much-needed break." - John Farley, actor and brother of comedian Chris Farley. “Start your Thursday with an attitude of optimism. It’s going to be a good day!” - Kate Summers, teacher and author. "One small positive thought on this Thursday morning can change your whole day." - Tahnni Dupre, Canadian art gallery owner.

Funny quotes to keep you laughing on Thursday:

"This must be Thursday. I could never get the hang of Thursdays." - Douglas Adams, author best known for "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy". "It’s Thursday and it really feels like a Thursday. Sometimes things just work out." - Demetri Martin, comedian. "Thursday is the most dangerous day of the week." - Marty Stern, head coach of Villanova’s record-setting Track and Field team. "I wish you a tolerable Thursday. That’s all any of us can hope for." - April Winchell, radio host and voice actress. “Nothing ruins a Friday like realizing it’s Thursday.” - Unknown.

Thursday quotes to carry you across the finish line of the workweek: