Check Out These Memorial Day Freebies for the Veterans in Your Life Veterans can enjoy many deals during this holiday weekend. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 22 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Chad Madden/Unsplash

Military veterans — those still with us and those who have passed on — throughout the U.S. will be honored on May 26 in recognition of their service. Each year, Memorial Day is a special occasion to mourn those who have passed as well as recognize the immense contributions of the veterans who are still here. While there are countless ways to cook up a delicious feast for the military veterans in your life, you should also be aware that veterans can receive many deals during this holiday weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

If you are a military veteran, or a family member or friend is a veteran, we are excited to share some deals below as a small token of appreciation for your service. Thankfully, many organizations and businesses offer year-round and season-specific deals for veterans in order to help them with everyday needs, as well as the occasional luxuries to help military veterans thrive.

Source: Tanner Ross/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Memorial Day freebies for veterans:

Before you head to cookouts and family gatherings with the military veterans in your life, you'll want to prepare accordingly to take advantage of Memorial Day freebies for veterans. According to The American Legion, 7-Eleven will offer veterans enrolled in the 7Rewards program a full 15 cents off per gallon of gas (when combined with the five cents off per gallon that is already offered to rewards members).

Of course, suppose the military veteran in your life is looking to dress up for their reunion or Memorial Day Weekend celebration. In that case, they can head to Rack Room Shoes to receive a 20$ discount (military ID is required). If the military veteran in your life is ready to enjoy a vacation, head to Knott’s Berry Farm in California, where military members receive a 64% discount online for up to six tickets between May 23-26.

Article continues below advertisement

According to news station KSAT, there are several other deals for veterans, as well. Wendy's offers deals for veterans and you can inquire with your local Wendy's to confirm which ones are available, while Kona Grill offers 20% off discounts from May 23-26. Per KSAT, Cici's Pizza is also offering between 10 and 25% off meals for military veterans, while Whataburger offers a free 16-ounce coffee for in-store visits.

Article continues below advertisement

Military veterans looking for more fun adventures to take a load off have other options, as well. Six Flags offers veterans free admission and discounted tickets for their family and friends.