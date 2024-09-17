Home > Small Changes > Living Furniture Makers Prefer This Wood When Crafting Sustainable Furniture The wood is surprisingly sturdy, too. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 17 2024, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Oak, pine, maple ... there are a lot of different woods out there to choose from. Those looking to purchase furniture or other goods made from sustainable materials may be looking to expand their horizons by shopping for products made from something else, like beechwood.

Beechwood comes from the beech tree, and it's becoming a popular choice for furniture makers looking for new ways to make their business more eco-friendly. But, just how sustainable is beechwood? To learn that, and some of the pros and cons of using wood from a beech tree, you'll need to continue reading below.

Source: iStock

How sustainable is beechwood?

The good news is that beech is more sustainable than some other hardwoods, according to the Impactful Ninja blog. That's because the fast-growing trees don't take long to mature, so the forests where they're cut from can quickly be refilled, protecting them from over-harvesting. Not only that, but the trees grow all over the U.S., meaning they don't have to be imported to the country, cutting down on the emissions created in the shipping process.

Another great thing to keep in mind about the beech tree is that living beech trees are really great and removing carbon from the air, per research published in Phys.org. So, all those new beech trees that get planted every year are working hard to take care of the environment they're growing in while they wait to mature.

As far as the benefits of the wood goes, the Eustis Chair blog explains that the harvested wood is perfect for using when building furniture. It's nice looking, can hold a lot of weight, and is flexible to work with, making it a good choice for furniture makers who are trying to opt for more sustainable materials.

The beech tree also helps feed a variety of wildlife. From the squirrels and birds who enjoy the beech nuts, to the microorganisms that thrive on the bark, a beech can be a veritable buffet for the creatures living in and around the trees.

What are the disadvantages of beechwood?

Beech obviously has a lot of checks in the "pro" column, but there are a few negatives about using this wood as well. According to the Furniteco blog, the wood shouldn't be used in areas where humidity levels tend to fluctuate. Additionally, the wood itself changes color over the years, getting darker the longer you use it.