Home > Small Changes > Home Quickly and Safely Remove a Hummingbird From Your Garage With These Easy Steps By Lauren Wellbank May 30 2024, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Hummingbirds are stunning birds that feed on the nectar of flowers in and around your garden. These birds are so desirable to have in the yard that people often put out special feeders to attract them. Unfortunately, sometimes, this can lead to hummingbirds getting a little too close to your house, which may cause them to fly into your garage accidentally, where they can get disoriented or stuck.

Don't panic if this happens to you, because I'm about to tell you exactly how to get a hummingbird out of your garage quickly, safely, and (hopefully) without either one of you getting hurt!

Lure the hummingbird out of your garage with a feeder.

According to the Adirondack Council, these birds need to eat just about every 10 to 15 minutes, so if a hummingbird has been in your garage for a while, it may be desperate to refuel. If you're trying to lure the bird out using nectar, you'll want to make sure you're putting the hummingbird feeder close enough to an exit (like a door or window) that the bird can see it, but not too close that it will just turn around and go right back inside.

Wait for the hummingbird to get tired.

According to the National Audubon Society, hummingbirds flap their wings 4,000 times per minute, which means they can get tired while searching for an exit from your garage. If you've noticed that the hummingbird has landed on something to take a rest, you can try and relocate the bird by moving whatever object they've landed on. Not only will this allow you to keep your distance, but it should keep the bird from panicking as much when you approach.

If they're clearly tired but haven't landed yet, you can put a gloved hand out for them to land on or place something nearby that they can perch on so that you can carry them outdoors.

Make sure the exit is easy for the bird to see.

Chances are that the hummingbird doesn't want to be in your garage any more than you want it in there, so ensuring they can tell where the exit is may help them get out on their own. If it's daytime, turn all of the lights off in your garage and open any doors or windows that you can. If the bird is stuck in your garage during the night, you should still make it dark inside and turn on exterior lights to help guide it outside.

Entice the bird out the door with something that it wants.

Sure, a thirsty bird may want to go towards a feeder, but a curious bird may also be drawn outside by something they want to get a closer look at. Hummingbirds love red, so anything big enough to catch their eye will work. Just like with the feeder, you should move whatever you're using to attract the bird somewhere they can see it, but far enough away from the entrance that they won't turn around and go back inside.