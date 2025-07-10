Love Jolly Ranchers? Then Don’t Travel to the UK Where the Popular Candy Has Been Banned The candy has been pulled from shelves across the UK. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 10 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Hershey.com

As many people already know, there are a lot of things that you can get in some countries that aren't available or common in others. From Canada's Tim Hortons to Australia's Vegemite, there are a lot of foods that people have to travel to try. However, some items aren't sold in certain areas because of local laws, which prevent them from hitting shelves due to certain customs or ingredients.

For example, those with a sweet tooth may be surprised to learn that there are certain candies that are sold across the U.S. but prohibited in the UK, like Jolly Ranchers. Why are Jolly Ranchers banned in the UK? Keep reading to learn more.

Source: Perry Merrity II/Unsplash

Why are Jolly Ranchers banned in the UK?

Jolly Ranchers are among many candies that were banned by the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA). The organization, which is similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, decided to issue an alert about a variety of sweets after deeming them "unsafe to eat" after discovering that some of the candies contained an ingredient that has been banned from foods in the UK, according to Wired. The Food Alert was sent out on June 11, 2025.

Two of the banned compounds include mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH) and mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons (MOSH), both of which are made with crude oil. FSA's head of incidents Tina Potter made a statement about the decision, saying, “Consuming mineral oil regularly and over time could pose a risk to your health." According to the FSA, that risk is based on studies that show MOSH can build up in the tissues of lab rats, causing liver concerns.

The organization finds MOAH to be more of a concern though, and has named that compound a genotoxic carcinogen, which can cause cancer thanks to its ability to altern the genetic material of cells. However, Porter is advising UK residents who may have noshed on the candy prior to the ban not to panic. "If you’ve eaten them, there is no need for concern, but don’t eat any more," she said.

The banned Jolly Rancher items include the traditional Hard Candy variety as well as the "misfits" Gummies, Berry Gummies, and Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1. As of the time of publication, there does not appear to be a U.S. ban on these products.

Why are MOSH and MOAH used in candy production?

You may be wondering why these types of ingredients would be found in candy in the first place. According to Wired, these additives are used to help enhance the shine of the hard candies. Additionally, the compounds work to keep the treats from getting too sticky. Additionally, the Golden Agri-Resources blog says that MOSH and MOAH can enter the food supply chain accidentally in other ways, thanks to how commonly they can enter our environment as pollutants.