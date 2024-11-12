Home > Small Changes > Food What Does Vegemite Taste Like? Taste Testers Share Their Thoughts Vegans, rejoice: the Australian spread is a great way to get your B Vitamins. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 12 2024, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The richly diverse (and ever-growing) ecosystem of animals and plants isn't the only fascinating draw to visit Australia. For decades, tourists and locals alike have flocked to try the famous Vegemite spread and find out how it tastes. The hairy-nosed wombat, a nationwide ban on animal testing for cosmetics, and Vegemite — what's not to love?

Article continues below advertisement

Memorialized in the 1981 song "Land Down Under" by Australian band Men at Work, Vegemite is a food with extensive lore. Here is why Vegemite is so popular, what it tastes like, and if it is suitable for vegans.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What does Vegemite taste like?

If you're expecting a taste similar to that of the cocoa and hazelnut-based vegan spreads similar to Nutella, you've been warned. According to Allrecipes, Vegemite is extremely savory with an umami profile — aka, absolutely not Nutella. It is often described as bitter by those who perform a taste test, likely owing to some of the vegetable extracts, as well as the malt extract, and some natural flavors in its ingredient list.

Described by Food Network as "what's left at the bottom of the barrel when beer is made," you may very well pick up on the saltiness of the spread, which has also been likened to soy or tamarind sauce as well as some similarities with miso paste. According to vegan influencer Candice Hutchings of Edgy Veg, despite its Nutella-like consistency, Vegemite is bitter and salty (but certainly does not taste like its sweeter counterpart).

Article continues below advertisement

@theedgyveg Ever wondered what Vegemite actually tastes like? In today’s Vegemite taste test I’ll be trying it for the first time in my life! It apparently has a strong, salty, meaty-rich flavor (despite having no meat or meat byproduct in it). Think very intense soy sauce! Let’s see if its worth the hype! #vegemite #vegemitetoast #tastetest ♬ Good Vibes - Rerewrpd

While the British Marmite and the Australian Vegemite appear somewhat similar to the untrained eye, there are some key ways in which they differ, per The Spruce Eats. Both spreads are great sources of B Vitamins. An easy way to remember the difference between the two is that Vegemite has malt extract in its ingredients, whereas Marmite does not. Marmite, per Allrecipes, is a lighter color, and because it is less bitter, it is often said to be the sweeter of the two in many taste test videos.

Article continues below advertisement

For lifelong Londoner Danny Hayes, the subtle differences between the two yeast-based spreads are more pronounced. "The branding of Marmite over here is you either love it or you hate it," Hayes tells Green Matters by phone. "I fall on the 'love' side of Marmite. Vegemite is a less-good Marmite, which I'm indifferent to. Still, Men at Work can't be wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Vegemite vegan?

Yes, Vegemite is a vegan condiment. It is suitable for plant-based eaters, as none of the B Vitamin sources come from animals. Per the Vegemite brand's frequently asked questions page, it is certified Kosher by the Kosher Australia body, available to purchase in a gluten-free version, and is suitable for vegans. According to Australia's 7 News, the product has always been vegan but commemorated World Vegan Day in 2019 by receiving official certification from the Vegan Australia body.