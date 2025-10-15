Here Are the Protein Powders Linked to High Levels of Lead Protein powders may offer more than the nutrients you're looking for. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Oct. 15 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

There are plenty of reasons that people may decide to take protein powder. Makers of the mix, which can sometimes also be sold in a liquid form known as a shake, claim to offer several health benefits. In fact, many people tout the boost the mix provides with everything from helping with recovery after a workout, to helping them manage their weight. But, when that protein powder has a hidden ingredient, some people may feel tricked by the promises they've been given.

Article continues below advertisement

It sounds like many protein powders are packing a secret ingredient that they don't want customers to know about: lead. If you're someone who consumes the powder supplement, you may be wondering which protein powders have lead in them, and what can happen to you if you ingest too much of it. You can find out more about the connection between lead and protein powder, including the names of some popular brands that have come back positive for the toxic mineral.

Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Which protein powders have lead contamination?

In October 2025, Consumer Reports released its findings after the publication tested 23 protein powders and shakes. According to them, nearly every product the publication tested came back with elevated lead levels, and two-thirds had levels that were higher than what many experts consider safe. Additionally, two of the products came back with such high levels of the toxic metal that Consumer Report advised against using them entirely.

They include Naked Nutrition's Mass Gainer and Huel's Black Edition, which both had lead levels that exceeded 6.3 micrograms of lead, with Naked Nutrition hitting 7.7 micrograms during testing. Additionally, Garden of Life's Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein and Momentous' 100 percent Plant Protein also rated high on the list, and the experts said that these shouldn't be consumed more than once a week.

Article continues below advertisement

my latest investigation for @ConsumerReports is based on months of reporting and 60+ lab tests of leading protein supplements



we found that most protein powders and shakes have more lead in one serving than our experts say is safe to have in a day — some by more than 10 times ! pic.twitter.com/4APPhvWSRv — paris martineau (@parismartineau) October 14, 2025

Then, Consumer Reports ranked some of the following products as "okay to eat occasionally" due to increased lead levels: MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass2

Jocko Fuel Molk Protein Shake

Vega Premium Sport-Plant-Based Protein3

Quest Protein Shake

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake

Equip Foods Prime Protein

Plant Fusion Complete Protein

Ensure Plant-Based Protein Nutrition You can get the complete list by reading the findings.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is there lead in protein powder?

Based on these findings, it may seem like lead is impossible to avoid when shopping for protein powders. However, information shared on the Texas Health blog seems to say that it's more about the source of the protein than the powder itself. That's because toxic heavy metals, like lead and cadmium, can be found in a lot of protein sources because they are both found in the environment where those sources live.

More than 2/3 of protein powders tested by CR had high levels of lead. Tell the @US_FDA : Set strict, enforceable lead limits and hold industry accountable. Sign our petition. https://t.co/EMdL3dTF7s — Patty Miller (@jewellsmom) October 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

For example, a plant-based protein powder could test high for lead if it was grown in soil with a high concentration of the heavy metal. Similarly, animal-based protein sources (like those derived from cows) can test high if the cows are exposed to heavy metals in their drinking water or the food they eat. While there is no recommended "safe" amount of lead exposure, it doesn't sound like there is enough concern for experts to tell people to avoid protein powder altogether.