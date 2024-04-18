Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Mounjaro? The Side Effects, Explained Is it true that you will gain the weight back after stopping Mounjaro? The answer depends on what lifestyle changes you made while on the drug. By Eva Hagan Apr. 18 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Mounjaro is an injectable medication that has become popular on social media for its weight loss promises. Like Ozempic, Mounjaro was originally created to treat type 2 diabetes, per Health, and both drugs work to lower blood sugar, increase insulin production, and decrease appetite.

Article continues below advertisement

Mounjaro injections are taken weekly and are meant to be a long-term treatment. The drug has been effective in helping many people achieve weight loss and reducing blood sugar. So, what happens when you stop taking Mounjaro?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happens when you stop taking Mounjaro?

It's well known that going off any drug can result in possible side effects, and you might experience some if you stop taking Mounjaro. As per Women's Health, it's important to note that after discontinuing Mounjaro, you may experience an increase in appetite, higher blood sugar, digestive issues, or weight gain. Mounjaro, being a type 2 diabetes medication, is designed to lower blood sugar and stimulate insulin release, which can influence hunger levels and lead to weight loss. Therefore, stopping the medication could potentially have the opposite effect initially.

Mounjaro can encourage weight loss by decreasing appetite and influencing diet and lifestyle choices, which can help decrease the risk of obesity. Dr. Jihad Kudsi, obesity medicine specialist and bariatric surgeon, told Women's Health, "To maintain weight loss after discontinuing Mounjaro, adhere to a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats."

Article continues below advertisement

Making these diet and lifestyle changes while on the drug will likely make it a lot easier to maintain them and adapt them to your life without Mounjaro. According to Ro, anticipating an increase in appetite and possible weight gain can help make conscious decisions for keeping weight off.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

If you experience a rise in blood sugar after stopping Mounjaro, it may be a good idea to avoid foods that contribute to high blood sugar, such as processed and sugary snacks, and simple carbs until your blood sugar goes back down, per Women's Health.

Mounjaro can be a great push in the right direction for those looking to take charge of their health and lose some weight. It's important to note that it's not a magical fix-all and will probably require continued conscious, healthy decision-making after stopping the medication. That said, working with a nutritionist, personal trainer, dietician, or doctor could help guide in establishing a healthy lifestyle off the drug, per Ro.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

How long does Mounjaro stay in your system?