Are There Any Benefits to Taking Creatine Without Working Out? What Would Happen? There are some benefits of consuming creatine outside of the gym. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 24 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Aleksander Saks/Unsplash

Gym bros, fitness enthusiasts of all identities, and the generally curious alike, listen up: you've heard of creatine, and you may have used it to boost your performance in the gym, but can you safely consume creatine outside of the gym setting, similar to how protein consumption has varied benefits? Is creatine to be consumed solely in athletic settings, or are there any benefits to taking creatine if you don't plan to exercise before or after using it?

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we tackle that question so you can stay better informed on the proper, safe usage of various supplements in and out of the gym. If you're curious about creatine and how it may benefit your athletic performance or general life, it is best to first consult with your primary care provider in conjunction with a registered dietitian in order to get the most well-rounded, safest advice possible. That said, let's dive into the question of what happens if you take creatine and don't work out.

Source: Aleksander Saks/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What happens if you take creatine without working out?

To start, we turn to the Naked nutrition brand for a brief explainer on creatine. Per the supplement brand, creatine supports the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), aka the "primary energy source for muscle contractions." "Without exercise, the potential physical benefits of creatine supplements, such as increased muscle mass and improved strength, may not be as noticeable," writes Naked's nutritionist Kristen Carli, who notes that creatine benefits exercises like sprinting.

@instituteofhumananatomy 🔥 CREATINE 101: What it ACTUALLY is (and why you might need it!) 🔥 Think creatine is just some scary supplement? Think again! 💭 Your body literally MAKES this stuff naturally! Here's the breakdown: 🧬 What is it? A nitrogen compound made from 3 amino acids: arginine, glycine & methionine. It's basically your muscles' RAPID energy source! 🥩 How do you get it? DIET: Beef & fish (1-2g daily) YOUR BODY: Your liver & kidneys make it naturally! 🌱 Wait... what about vegans/vegetarians? Plot twist! If you don't eat meat, you get almost ZERO dietary creatine. But here's the good news... ✨ Your body's got your back! As long as you're getting enough protein (those 3 amino acids), your liver and kidneys will synthesize creatine for you! No deficiency here! 💪 This is why creatine supplementation can be ESPECIALLY beneficial for plant-based athletes - you're basically topping off what your body's already trying to make! 🤔 The real question: Are you getting enough to maximize your energy systems? FULL video linked in the link in our bio! Creatine Supplements Vegan Vegetarian Energy Muscle Fitness Nutrition PlantBased Workout ScienceBased FitnessEducation SupplementScience ♬ som original - IOHA - IOHA

Article continues below advertisement

"There's minimal downside with creatine supplements, and most studies have found that it's completely safe to take indefinitely. So there's no risk to taking creatine supplements without working out," Carli writes. Furthermore, "creatine can have more benefits than just improving physical performance and physique. So while the physical benefits of creatine will be much reduced if you don't work out, there are other benefits to your health and wellbeing that don't rely on physical activity."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Dr. Thomas Wnorowski, PhD, and Pooja Mahtani, PHARMD, MS, CNS, LDN, IFMCP, RN, writing for the BodyBio blog, "Creatine is remarkably supportive for brain health and may even operate like a neurotransmitter according to the latest research. Other creatine benefits include healthy aging, hormonal balance for women, and boosting energy for those with chronic fatigue and post-viral illness."

Among individuals with fatigue due to chronic illness, including those suffering from Long COVID, Mahtani and Dr. Wnorowski write that creatine can also be used to increase cellular energy if taken over the course of 3-6 months. The authors encourage women to consume creatine and not be dissuaded by its reputation for men only, noting that "creatine may be especially important during menstruation, pre- and post-partum, pregnancy, and menopause to support hormone balance and energy production."