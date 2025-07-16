A Dietician Reveals the Fruits With the Most Protein And learn which fruit has the most protein of them all. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 16 2025, 9:06 a.m. ET Source: Jonas Kakaroto/Unsplash

When you think of protein, chances are you immediately start thinking about various meats, nuts, and cheeses. That's because we've been conditioned to believe that those are the main sources of protein for people, and that they should make sure that their diet includes a healthy heaping of them. But if you're someone who can't — or doesn't like to — eat those foods, you may be surprised to learn that there's another option: fruit.

Which fruits have the most protein? Keep reading to find out, and to learn which one dieticians say has the absolute most protein out of all of the rest.



What fruits have the highest protein contents?

Want to know which fruits are packing a punch when it comes to protein? According to Today, foods like apricots, jackfruit, and pomegranate are all heavy hitters when it comes to protein content. Each of these items comes with between 2-3 grams of protein per serving. Avocado also delivers a lot of protein, and comes in at around 4.01 grams per fruit, according to Health. Of course, not many people consider avocado when they think "fruit," so it often gets overlooked.

Blackberries, raspberries, cherries, kiwi, pomegranate and apricots are some other good sources of protein, and they also provide a mix of other essential nutrients like manganese, vitamins C and K, and calcium. But, not all of these fruits are the same when it comes to their benefits. Some, like apricots, have a higher protein content when consumed dried as opposed to fresh. Meanwhile others, like kiwi, can offer additional benefits like helping reduce constipation.

Which fruit has the most protein?

But when it comes to which one has the most, the winner is passion fruit. This fruit comes with a whopping 5 grams of protein in each cup. That really adds up when you think about the volume of fruit you can eat to get that boost, making this one a clear winner. Not only is it loaded with protein, but Today says that it also offers a healthy dose of vitamins A and C, calcium, and fiber. Additionally, it's ranked as the number one fruit when it comes to magnesium content.

Want to add some passion fruit to your diet? Good news, it's a fairly delicious food with a flavor described as sweet-tart. It can be eaten in a couple different ways, including plain and by adding it to another food like yogurt or a smoothie. If you're looking to use fruit to help boost your protein content, consider checking with your healthcare provider before getting started.