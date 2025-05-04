Doctor Reveals 5 Surprising Plant-Based Foods That Contain More Protein Than Meat

Does meat have more protein than plant foods? Is animal protein more effective? The doctor answers all these questions for you.

Every living organism on Earth, including humans, strives for protein. Protein is the hardware that protects the soft DNA of life. For modern-day fitness-enthusiast humans, one of the best feelings in the world is an intense workout, a soothing shower, and a protein shake. Yet those who are vegans or vegetarians can't shake off the persistent fear that they’re missing out on a whole lot of protein that those who eat animal meat have access to. In a 2021 interview with Hola!, Doctor Vikki Petersen debunked all these myths and notions that people have in their heads about protein, animal protein, and plant-based diets.

Woman drinks protein shake from a tumbler (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

“The most common misconception about a plant-based diet is that you cannot get adequate protein without eating meat. This is untrue, and plant-based protein sources are less inflammatory and easier to digest than their animal-based counterparts,” clarified Doctor Peterson, who is also a Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor, and Functional Medicine doctor. Plant-based protein, she said, doesn’t necessarily imply that one avoids animal protein. For those who are non-vegetarians, both can go hand in hand. For vegetarians or vegans, she shared five delicious foods they can add to their daily diet to boost their protein intake.

1. Black Beans

A pan filled with boiled black beans (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

Black beans, according to Dr. Peterson, contain “15 grams of protein in a single one-cup serving, about the same as two chicken drumsticks.” They can be eaten in dishes like soups, stews, refried beans, veggie patties, or bean brownies. Healthline adds that the protein coming from black beans is highly digestible, with a digestibility of 79%, and is also ecologically more sustainable than most animal proteins.

2. Soy Beans

Spoon fills up from a heap of soybeans (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

Another brilliant protein supplier is soybeans. A single cup of soybeans provides about 18 grams of protein, which is equivalent to that of a hamburger patty. Yet, many people refrain from eating these, believing that these beans disrupt the hormones. But Doctor Peterson clarified that there is no such thing, and so one can eat them fearlessly, just like an apple or chocolate milk.

3. Nuts/Nut Butters

Assorted jars filled with peanuts and peanut butter (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The next item on the doctor’s list is nut butters, particularly almond butter and peanut butter. A one-fourth cup of almonds or a single tablespoon of almond butter provides 12 grams of protein, equivalent to one glass of milk. Real Simple adds that a 1-ounce portion of almond butter delivers about 7 grams of protein, the equivalent of the amount of protein in one egg. When it comes to peanut butter, it is “one of the most protein-dense nut and seed butters you can find,” even though it is not a tree nut.

4. Oatmeal

A bowl of oatmeal sprinkled with fruits and berries (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The nutritionist added that his daily dose of protein also comes from a food that many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, love to eat: oatmeal. “I don‘t know about you, but my oatmeal serving is about 1 cup, doubling the protein provided to 12 grams. Add some nut butter and soy milk on top (as I do), and you are easily eating over 20 grams of protein in a single meal,” the doctor shared.

5. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds on a white background. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | luis molinero)

Lastly, let’s not forget another food from his list of favorite protein sources: hemp seeds. Hemp seeds, she said, “provide 31 grams of complete protein per serving,” 5 grams more than a chicken breast. “Hemp seeds are best added to other dishes, including smoothies, granola, oatmeal, salads, and the like. It provides a nutty taste to anything you add it to,” she suggested. Lastly, one must consider that balance is the key. “For most people, eating a little more protein isn’t harmful, but any that your body doesn’t need will be broken down and used for energy or stored as fat, rather than be made into muscle,” registered dietitian, Victoria Taylor, told the British Heart Foundation.