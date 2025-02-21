Can a Vegan Diet Really Improve Your Eyesight? Here's What Some Studies Say Could a vegan diet really improve your eye health? By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 21 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: nrd/Unsplash

Many believe that adopting a vegan lifestyle and matching your meals to your morals makes you a happier person. A vegan diet is certainly best for the environment, too. However, can a vegan diet have tangible benefits elsewhere throughout the body, namely in terms of eyesight? For example, if your vision is poor, or you are experiencing troubling symptoms relating to your eyes, could a vegan diet really improve your quality of life in this manner?

Some researchers have already begun investigating the answer to this question. To find out more about how researchers believe a vegan diet is connected to your eyesight, keep reading. That said, of course, this article is not medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any major changes to your diet.

Some research has found that a vegan diet can improve eyesight.

According to a study published in April 2021 in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, those who maintain a vegetarian diet experienced a 20 percent reduction in the risk for cataracts compared to those who do not maintain a vegetarian diet. This applied especially to study participants described as "overweight" who ate vegetarian diets in comparison to "overweight" subjects who ate meat.

As I-DEW Eye Care attests, a vegan diet is typically chock full of beneficial nutrients from fruits and vegetables, which support the total health of one's body, including the eyes. These nutrients, like vitamin A, protect against age-related macular degeneration. Furthermore, nutrients from leafy green veggies support the macula; antioxidants from a host of fruits and veggies support the retina; and vitamin E likewise fights against free radicals that could further damage the eyes.

As Feel Good Contacts suggests, a vegan diet can be particularly helpful for those with eye problems. Leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale, carrots, beets; citruses like oranges and lemons; and other plant foods like sweet potatoes, berries, and almonds all provide a plethora of nutrients that are protective of the eyes, help eye fatigue, support blood circulation, and might even relieve the symptoms of conjunctivitis (pink eye).

Likewise, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables — which are hydrating — is said to support those with dry eyes, per Feel Good Contacts.

The best diet for your eyes is a balanced, nutrient-rich one.

A study published in March 2023 in the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that subjects who consumed red meat generally experienced poorer eye health, while those who maintained a pescatarian diet were found to enjoy the best eye health.