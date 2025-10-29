A New Study Links Urinary Tract Infections With Consumption of Contaminated Meat 1 in 5 UTIs may be caused by consuming tainted chicken, turkey, pork, or beef. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 29 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Sergey Kotenev/Unsplash

Any time scientists uncover new findings about the harms of meat consumption, we inch another step closer to a world free from the consumption of helpless animals. Indeed, the latest study from researchers has found that some urinary tract infections (UTIs) are caused by the consumption of contaminated meat. What kind of meat, specifically, and what kind of contamination is causing a rise in UTIs? What should meat eaters know about meat consumption and the experience of UTIs?

The research is fascinating and worth exploring. Below, we uncover the gems from the latest research linking meat consumption to diagnoses of UTIs, and why the link exists. Continue reading below for an exploration of intriguing research into the connection between certain kinds of contaminated meat products and the effect they have on the human body.

Source: Usman Yousaf/Unsplash

Study says 1 in 5 UTIs are caused by consumption of contaminated meat.

According to a report in NBC News, the results of a four-year study among a group of patients based in Southern California revealed that 1 in 5 UTIs was caused by the patients consuming chicken, turkey, pork, or beef that was contaminated with E. coli bacteria. The results of the research were published in an article entitled Zoonotic Escherichia coli and urinary tract infections in Southern California, in the American Society for Microbiology's journal, mBio.

Nearly 1 in 5 urinary tract infections linked to contaminated meat, study finds https://t.co/RkUp1U2EOK — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 28, 2025

The patients were mostly Hispanic (37%) or white (31%) and lived in low or medium-family poverty rates. "Most UTI patients were female (88%), with a median age of 50 years," according to the research paper's Abstract section. Interestingly, the E. coli contamination ranked highest among turkey (82%), with chicken (58%), pork (54%), and beef (47%) behind it.

According to NBC News, study author Lance Price, who is also a professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University, said the inspiration for the research dates back 15 years, when Price observed that chicken and turkey samples he tested were contaminated with E. coli. “For some reason, that was basically being ignored," Price said, per NBC News. "If it didn’t cause diarrhea, it was being ignored. And so that started me on this path."

@doctordiaries How do you get a UTI? And why are they more common in women than in men? 🤔 UTIs are diagnosed relatively often in primary care and require proper assessment and treatment to prevent worsening infection and other complications. If you ever feel that you have a UTI please don’t hesitate to reach out to your PCP for a prompt evaluation. 💛 *All content and opinions are created for informational purposes only. This content is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical or mental health condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read or heard on this platform. #tiktokdoc #urinarytractinfection #learnontiktok #healthyliving ♬ original sound - Erica Wigdor, DO

The research paper also found that those with zoonotic infections were more commonly older men with a median age of 73, compared to their non-zoonotic infection counterparts, men with a median age of 65. "These findings underscore the...UTI burden in Southern California and the need for targeted interventions to reduce risk in vulnerable communities," according to the authors in the Abstract section of the research paper.