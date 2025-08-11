Food Safety Data Indicates That These Foods Are Risky To Eat Right Now Are you favorites on this list? By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 11 2025, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Gemma C/Unsplash

With so many product safety recalls hitting the news, many people are worried about the safety of the food they eat. That's because some food recalls have made people very ill, including the Boar's Head Deli Meat recall in 2024 that took the lives of multiple people. But are some foods at a higher risk of being recalled due to contamination or other issues?

Keep reading to learn about the riskiest foods to eat right now in 2025, and learn why experts say that these foods are more likely to cause issues with your health and wellbeing if you eat them.

Source: Olga Petnyunene/Unsplash

Unpasteurized foods like eggs and dairy

Unpasteurized foods have been increasing in popularity, as some people view them as being better for you when they aren't run through the process of pasteurization, which helps kill bacteria. However, according to experts who spoke with Real Simple, those foods that aren't pasteurized are more likely to become contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and could even be fatal in some instances.

Raw and undercooked meats

While there are some folks who prefer their steak on the rare side, failing to fully cook your meat can have disastrous results. That's because they need to be cooked to a certain temperature in order to kill harmful bacteria. For example, chicken must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Beef on the other hand can be considered safe when it's cooked to an internal temperature of 160, while stake should reach 145 degrees before you eat it.

Processed meat like deli meat

Remember that Boar's Head recall? According to Real Simple, deli meats and processed meats are some of the most frequently recalled foods due to how they are processed. That's because it's easy for "foreign matter" to get into the production line, contaminating the meat with everything from E. coli to plastic.

Salad greens

Think eating salad will help you stay out of trouble with risky foods? Think again. That's because leafy greens are among some of the more frequently recalled items because they are eaten raw, which makes it impossible to kill any bacteria that could be lurking. Pre-washed salads, like the kind that comes bagged in a kit, are considered the most risky type of leafy greens, since they can be exposed to even more contaminants.

Cucumbers

A 2025 cucumber recall proved how risky this veggie is, since cucumbers can easily be contaminated when they are exposed to bad water. Just like salad, they are almost exclusively eaten raw, so it's harder to kill any bacteria they have been exposed to during the growing or shipping process.

Flour

You may be surprised to learn that when it comes to eating raw cookie dough, uncooked eggs aren't your only risk. That's because raw flour can be contaminated with E. coli and other toxins, making it extra important that you fully cook any baked goods you're whipping up in the kitchen.

Fish and other seafood

Unfortunately for seafood lovers, this type of food is considered especially finicky. That's because seafood has special storage and treatment needs from the moment these creatures are caught. Can't resist your favorite fish? Real Simple says that buying your food directly from a local seafood market is the way to go, since these experts are well trained and knowledgeable about the process.

Onions

Onions are a surprising addition to this list, because they may not be on your radar when it comes to risk factors. But, these spicy veggies are often eaten raw or undercooked, which means that bacteria like E. coli can go unchecked. Additionally, onions are often kept for a long period of time, which means if there ever is a recall on them, you may not realize that your onions are included due to how long ago you purchased them.

