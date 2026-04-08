Cases of the Potentially Deadly Rotavirus Are on the Rise in California Children and infants are more susceptible to the illness. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 8 2026, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

A virus with the potential to make vulnerable populations deathly ill is on the rise in California. Higher than normal levels of the virus have been found in the wastewater of several towns across the state, putting public health officials on high alert due to both the contagious nature of the rotavirus and how sick it can make children and infants. Fortunately, with a heads-up about the spreading virus, many families and health agencies can be proactive about the illness.

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That may mean everything from taking normal precautions when it comes to any illness, which includes increased handwashing, avoiding sick people, and staying home when you're feeling unwell. For others, that may mean taking even more precautions, which could include getting vaccinated against the illness. You can find out more about the rise of rotavirus cases in California below, including what you need to know about the illness to keep you and your family safe during an outbreak.

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Cases of rotavirus are on the rise in California.

The Sacramento Bee reports that there has been a rise in cases of rotavirus. According to the publication, WastewaterSCAN shows "high concentrations" of the virus in places like Santa Cruz, Marin, San Jose, and Redwood City. Moderate concentrations of the virus have been found in other places, like Novato, Vallejo, Sacramento, San Francisco, Davis, and Sunnyvale. The findings are especially concerning for parents with children and infants, who are more susceptible to the illness.

The California Department of Public Health's website says that the virus is responsible for most cases of severe diarrhea in that age group in the U.S., and it remains one of the major drivers of childhood deaths worldwide. This is because it causes severe dehydration, which can sometimes require medical attention to be resolved. Fortunately, there is a vaccine, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that many children receive six doses in the first eight months of life.

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Rotavirus can be dangerous for infants and young children. Here’s what the latest data says about California, Texas and key symptoms. https://t.co/CpwBF3OpO0 — Austin Statesman (@statesman) April 4, 2026

How do you get rotavirus?

Trying to avoid the illness? According to the Mayo Clinic, unwashed hands are one of the biggest spreaders of the virus. That's because it is found in fecal matter, which can be spread from person to person through touch, making it very important to always wash your hands after using the bathroom and before eating. That being said, the virus spreads very quickly, and even the smallest and shortest contact with it can cause an infection.

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What is the incubation period for rotavirus?

Typically, people start experiencing symptoms around two days after exposure, and they can still have the live virus in their stool for 10 days after symptoms start.